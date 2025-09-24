Inside late actress Claudia Cardinale's complex family life, including two kids

Italian film great and Hollywood starlet Claudia Cardinale passed away on September 23 at the age of 87. The actress, best known for her immense beauty, husky voice, and effortlessly moving turns on screen, was born in Tunisia but moved to Italy as a young adult when she won the "Most Beautiful Italian Girl in Tunisia" competition, which quickly led to her getting noticed by several film producers and kickstarted a thriving career on screen.

Making her film debut opposite Omar Sharif in 1958's Goha, Cardinale established herself as one of Italian cinema's top box office and critical draws with projects like Girl with a Suitcase (1961), Cartouche (1962), The Leopard and 8½ (both 1963). She then moved to Hollywood, starring in celebrated projects like 1963's The Pink Panther, The Professionals (1966), Don't Make Waves (1967), The Hell with Heroes (1968), and the iconic Once Upon a Time in the West (also 1968).

After becoming disenchanted with Hollywood, she moved back to Italian and French cinema, earning some of the best reviews of her career for films like The Day of the Owl (1968), A Girl in Australia (1971), Fitzcarraldo (1982) and Signora Enrica (2010). Her final film project was 2022's Tunisian-Italian drama The Island of Forgiveness.

Cardinale's legacy remains entrenched not only in her iconic work on screen, but also her family life, and her two most notably public romances. Here's the lowdown on Claudia Cardinale's life away from the spotlight…

© Getty Images Her relationship with Franco Cristaldi In 1958, when Cardinale moved to Italy, she met film producer Franco Cristaldi, who was 12 years her senior. They developed a partnership over the course of her early career, during which he produced several of her films. Franco also advised Cardinale to hide her first pregnancy as a teen, eventually sending her to London to give birth when she rejected the idea of an abortion.



© Getty Images Franco & Claudia Their relationship soon turned romantic, and they were reportedly married in 1966. However, things soured a few years later, with their partnership ending in 1975. Speaking with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, though, Cardinale explained that their relationship was much more complicated behind the scenes. "With him, I was practically an employee, a subordinate who was paid monthly for the four films I made a year," she told the publication, even saying that he'd actually organized their wedding party in secret, but she didn't go through with it. "In short, Cristaldi was certainly a great producer, but on a private level… it's better to leave that aside."

© Getty Images Her son Patrick Cristaldi In October 1958, Cardinale welcomed her son Patrick, who was born out of an abusive incident. "A man I didn't know, much older than me, forced me into a car and raped me," she recalled to Corriere della Sera. "It was terrible, but the most beautiful thing is that from that rape, my wonderful Patrick was born." She decided to raise Patrick as a single mother. However, due to her burgeoning career and on advice from Franco Cristaldi and her family, he was raised primarily by her parents and the public knew him as her younger brother. When he was eight years old, Cardinale went public with the story of her rape, and Patrick was finally told of his true parentage. He was formally adopted by Franco, gaining the name "Cristaldi" as well. He became an actor like his mother, although his only known credit is the 1988 film Gli invisibili. The now 66-year-old has lived privately ever since with his mother and sister at their French home.

© Getty Images Her relationship with Pasquale Squitieri In 1975, Cardinale began living with Italian film director Pasquale Squitieri, and they remained together until his death in 2017, even welcoming a daughter together. "Pasquale is the person I've shared everything with: I was the one who chose him; to win him over, I went to New York," she told Corriere della Sera. "It was Pasquale who wanted to give our daughter my same name because, since I didn't want to get married, there would have been a Claudia Squitieri anyway." On the idea of never marrying him, though, she said: "The memory of the violence I suffered weighed on me. Plus, I've never liked mixing public and private life, that's just how I am... I'm a tomboy. As a girl I didn't want to be an actress, but an explorer."