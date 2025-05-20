Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's cluttered home to raise RZA, Riot and third baby

The Harlem-born rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers but also goes by Rocky, and the 'Umbrella' hitmaker walked the red carpet at the MET Gala earlier this month, where Rihanna showed off her blossoming bump for the first time, confirming the exciting news.
The couple, who have been together for over five years, are already parents to RZA, aged three, and Riot Rose, who will be two in August. Rihanna's due date for their third baby has not been revealed.
Since becoming parents back in 2022, the Grammy-winning singer and the 'Fashion Killa' rap star have shared the occasional insight into family life.
Rocky has even shared a few videos on his Instagram, including one that revealed the inside of their cluttered home – and fans had a lot to say!
Click through the gallery to see the best photos we've seen of their relatable home…
In one video showing off the inside of their home, Rocky was holding onto their youngest son in their living room while showing off the background of their apartment.
The soon-to-be family of five has a huge TV on the wall, no doubt perfect for keeping the boys entertained from time to time.
They also have a large, fluffy rug on the floor with lots of toys dotted around for Riot and RZA to play with.
Many parents will definitely relate to the clutter, including clothes scattered on the sofas and a crib nestled in the middle of the room.
The counter towards the back of the room also had plenty of bowls and snacks resting on top, as well as a whiteboard, a baby camera monitor and baby wipes.
Fans were quick to point out how "relatable" it was that the home seemed a little chaotic. "All the baby toys everywhere, even in a billionaire's house, is probably the most real and relatable thing," said a user on Instagram.
Another wrote: "Omg, makes me feel so much better about my messy house. Thank you @asaprocky for being so real and posting this stuff on Instagram! And Congrats with your little one-year-old man off [sic] course!"
A third agreed: "I love that they portray the reality of what it means to have little kids.
"It's challenging, yes, sometimes that means your house will be messy, dishes in the sink, the diaper bin filled. It comes with the territory, and they're not filtering that out to appease people."
Another video showed off the playroom in their home, and it looks like RZA and Riot Rose are spoilt for choice when it comes to playing.
The hilarious video showed big brother RZA looking over at his youngest brother as he was lying on the floor.
The shot also showed off the different gadgets and books they scattered across the table.
Die-hard fans who have been following Rihanna and Rocky's journey as parents will know that they have been very open about expanding their family further, so the news of their third pregnancy may not have come as too much of a surprise.
Before her third pregnancy, Rihanna candidly said she wanted to keep going until she had a girl.
The singer told Interview magazine: "[I would have] As many as god wants me to have... I don't know what god wants, but I would go for more than two.
"I would try for my girl. But of course, if it's another boy, it's another boy."
