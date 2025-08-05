Rihanna's 'fierce' approach to pregnancy style that's revolutionised fashion forever

When it comes to maternity fashion, no celebrity has reshaped the conversation quite like Rihanna. Known for her fearless approach to fashion, beauty and business, she has turned pregnancy into a runway moment.

The 38-year-old singer, who is currently expecting her third child with long-time partner A$AP Rocky, has made fashion an intrinsic part of her pregnancy reveals.

The Diamonds hitmaker announced her first pregnancy in January 2022, strutting along the streets of New York City in a hot pink coat, worn unbuttoned to reveal her bare baby bump. Her second pregnancy reveal was no less iconic; the superstar debuted her bump in a scarlet PVC outfit for her Super Bowl half-time show in February 2023.

As for her third baby reveal, there was no better place than the 2025 Met Gala - and no better choice than a corseted custom Marc Jacobs look.

Luxury stylist Angela Kyte highlights Rihanna’s fearless approach to maternity fashion, noting that “Rihanna’s approach to maternity fashion marks a pivotal shift in how the industry views style during pregnancy. As a luxury stylist, I view her outfit choices as a confident redefinition of modern motherhood."

“Instead of conforming to the traditional constraints of maternity wear, Rihanna has chosen to elevate her personal aesthetic of being luxurious, unapologetic, and body-conscious, and ensuring she stays true to that even while pregnant," Angela explains.

"She has seamlessly integrated pregnancy into her existing style identity, opting for sheer fabrics, bold silhouettes, and high-fashion ensembles that highlight rather than conceal her bump. This is not merely about clothing, but shows us it's about her confident mindset. By rejecting the notion that pregnancy requires a uniform of stretch panels and oversized tunics, Rihanna has challenged both designers and consumers to reconsider what maternal fashion can be."

From her iconic Super Bowl reveal that shocked the world, to her low-key street style on date nights with ASAP Rocky, and her recent red carpet appearance with sons RZA, three, and Riot, two, here's how Rihanna's maternity fashion evolved across each pregnancy...

Baby number 1

© Getty Images From the start, Rihanna rejected traditional maternity wear. Rather than concealing her body, she chose to celebrate it. Her wardrobe features sheer fabrics, crop tops, bold silhouettes and low-slung jeans, with her bump proudly on display.

© Getty Images Fenty launch, 2022 Rihanna is the undisputed queen of rewriting the maternity style playbook. "Rihanna dresses like herself, just with a bump," says fashion expert Oriona Robb. "She embraces bold textures, cutouts and statement silhouettes. She hasn’t toned anything down. If anything, she has amplified her identity."

© Getty Images Paris Fashion Week, 2022 Rihanna's maternity style made its grand debut in early 2022 when she revealed she was pregnant with her first child, RZA Rather than following traditional maternity trends, she set a radically different tone. One of her first and most iconic pregnancy looks came at Dior’s Fall 2022 show in Paris, where she wore a sheer black lace shirt layered over a lace bra and panties set. She paired the look with thigh-high patent boots, a leather trench, and statement jewellery, delivering a gothic, fashion-forward interpretation of maternity wear.

Baby number 2

© Getty Images Super Bowl, 2023 Rihanna made history in February 2023 when she used her Super Bowl Halftime performance to reveal her second pregnancy. Dressed in a bold red jumpsuit with a matching red lip and sleek jet-black ponytail, Rihanna instantly went viral. She used the moment to showcase her Fenty Beauty makeup line, turning the spotlight into a powerful statement of style and brand. Truly iconic.

© Getty Images Met Gala, 2023 Later that year, she arrived at the Met Gala in a dramatic white Valentino gown covered in oversized sculptural flowers. She completed the look with white fingerless gloves, exaggerated false lashes on white sunglasses, and her signature red lipstick. Rihanna is the undisputed queen of rewriting the maternity style playbook, according to fashion expert Oriona Robb. “What sets Rihanna apart is her fearless commitment to authenticity. She hasn’t toned herself down, but instead she’s elevated her style to reflect this new chapter without sacrificing an ounce of individuality," she reveals.





Baby number 3

© Getty Images Met Gala, 2025 Rihanna’s third pregnancy has continued to raise the bar. She debuted the news on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, where the theme was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.' The Barbadian singer wore a cropped blazer layered over a corseted waistcoat and a second suit jacket reworked into a floor-length skirt. A bold polka dot tie and oversized hat completed the look, fusing theatricality with precision tailoring.

© Getty Images A$AP Rocky's Met Gala Afterparty She switched into a belly-baring black silk skirt, lace Louboutins, a ruffled leather waistcoat, and a cropped boxy blazer. It was sleek, sexy, and completely on brand. Oriona Robb says Rihanna is empowering a generation of women to be unapologetically themselves during pregnancy.

Paris Fashion Week, 2025 Even while pregnant, Rihanna has remained a front-row fixture at global fashion weeks. At the 2025 Paris shows, she turned heads in a black embroidered cape over a pale green vest and white shirt, paired with grey trousers, yellow sunglasses, and jewellery from Briony Raymond and Marlo Laz.

© Getty Images Family outing, 2025 In another standout look, she walked the streets of Paris holding her son Riot. Wearing a blue-and-red striped button-down shirt open over her bump, a black pleated mini skirt, tall grey socks, and white pointed heels with criss-cross laces. Her hair flowed in soft waves, layered chains adorned her neck, and Riot, too, looked impeccably dressed.

Dinner date, 2025 Angela Kyte observed that Rihanna’s style is a confident redefinition of modern motherhood. She elevated her personal aesthetic, which is luxurious, unapologetic and body-conscious, and remained true to it throughout her pregnancy. "This is a masterclass in personal style meeting cultural impact, and it's fundamentally changed the landscape for future mothers in fashion," she tells us. Case in point? This iconic moment she rocked a hooded two-piece for dinner at Giorgio Baldi after the Smurfs premiere in LA.

Both fashion insiders agree that Rihanna has permanently transformed the conversation around pregnancy style.

© Getty Images Rihanna has shown that pregnancy can be powerful, provocative, and utterly fashionable

“Rihanna has definitely transformed the maternity fashion landscape entirely," Orion concludes. "She’s empowered a generation of women to rethink how they dress during pregnancy, offering permission to be bold, sexy, and unapologetically themselves. She didn’t just make pregnancy fashionable, she made it fierce and the fashion world is better for it."

Whether she’s in a lace corset at the Met Gala or a striped shirt at fashion week, Rihanna has shown that pregnancy can be powerful - and utterly fashionable.