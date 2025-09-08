Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's rarely-seen daughters twin in photo from family's annual public tradition
Subscribe
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's rarely-seen daughters twin in photo from family's annual public tradition

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's rarely-seen daughters twin in photo from family's annual public tradition

The Devil Wears Prada star and The Office actor share daughters Hazel and Violet, who they keep out of the spotlight – except for the U.S. Open

US-British actress Emily Blunt and husband US actor John Krasinski arrive for "The Albies" hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library in New York, September 26, 2024. The Albies is the Clooney Foundation for Justice's annual event honoring courageous defenders of justice. The event is named in honor of Justice Albie Sachs, who is revered for his heroic commitment to ending apartheid.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When it comes to their daughters, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski always prefer to exercise a bit of caution. The couple are famously gushy when it comes to each other, but where their girls are concerned, they're a lot more private, eschewing public appearances with them or sharing any glimpses on social media. However, over the years, one public outing has become an annual tradition of sorts for the entire family-of-four – the finals of the U.S. Open. And right on cue, there they were this year too!

John, 45, and Emily, 42, share daughters Hazel, 11, and Violet, nine, and live with their family in Brooklyn (the same building as Emily's Oppenheimer co-star Matt Damon and his family with wife Luciana Barroso). And the foursome were spotted once again at the Men's Singles Finals on Sunday, September 7.

Actor John Krasinski (R) attends the Men's Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt with their daughters at the U.S. Open

A photo of the family in their box watching the match between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Italian Jannik Sinner showed just how much the two girls had grown to become twins, both sporting honey blonde locks just like their mom, dressed in tones of pink, white and blue. Their supportive parents had an arm around them from each side.

Ironically enough, the usually blonde or redheaded Emily sported a much darker hue, a chocolate brown update to her blunt cut, just in time for The Devil Wears Prada 2. John, meanwhile, looked perfectly put together in a smart black polo, his coiffed jet black hair and a pair of glasses, watching Carlos take home the win over four competitive sets.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Celebrity children we rarely see in photos

Emily and John have been married since 2010, celebrating their milestone 15th anniversary in July. Speaking exclusively with HELLO! earlier this year at the American Institute of Stuttering's 19th Annual Gala in New York City, the Edge of Tomorrow star shared that when it comes to the secret behind their long-lasting union, there really isn't one.

The family were seen at the Women's Final between Sabalenka vs. Pegula on Day Thirteen of the 2024 US Open© Getty Images
The family-of-four have been spotted at the Open for the last few years consistently

"Oh God, I feel like I always feel John and I [are] sort of put in this position where you have to kind of go that there is a secret. There is no secret, truly," she told us. "I think we really lucked out and I think we laugh a lot and we talk a lot." She also candidly spoke about her own struggles with a stutter as a child and teen, finding salvation in acting, and how she talks to her daughters about it.

The couple worked on A Quiet Place© Getty Images
Emily and John have been married since 2010

"I've always made sure that they understand that I grew up with something that I struggled with and that it's okay. Everybody has something and that was my thing," Emily explained. "Some of it was really hard and I think it teaches you a lot about empathy and the importance of kindness, because when you're on the receiving end of something that is humiliating, I think you learn that you wouldn't want to humiliate anybody."

emily blunt and john krasinski critics choice awards 2024© Getty Images
"I think we really lucked out and I think we laugh a lot and we talk a lot."

Emily added: "When people are embarrassed, they are really unhappy, you know and they don't make good choices, and so I think that's just been a big part of their upbringing, is kindness. I think having a stutter taught me a lot about it, so I tried to take the stigma out of struggle in general. I think struggle is quite good, you know."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More