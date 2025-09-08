Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's rarely-seen daughters twin in photo from family's annual public tradition

When it comes to their daughters, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski always prefer to exercise a bit of caution. The couple are famously gushy when it comes to each other, but where their girls are concerned, they're a lot more private, eschewing public appearances with them or sharing any glimpses on social media. However, over the years, one public outing has become an annual tradition of sorts for the entire family-of-four – the finals of the U.S. Open. And right on cue, there they were this year too!

John, 45, and Emily, 42, share daughters Hazel, 11, and Violet, nine, and live with their family in Brooklyn (the same building as Emily's Oppenheimer co-star Matt Damon and his family with wife Luciana Barroso). And the foursome were spotted once again at the Men's Singles Finals on Sunday, September 7.

© Getty Images John Krasinski and Emily Blunt with their daughters at the U.S. Open

A photo of the family in their box watching the match between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Italian Jannik Sinner showed just how much the two girls had grown to become twins, both sporting honey blonde locks just like their mom, dressed in tones of pink, white and blue. Their supportive parents had an arm around them from each side.

Ironically enough, the usually blonde or redheaded Emily sported a much darker hue, a chocolate brown update to her blunt cut, just in time for The Devil Wears Prada 2. John, meanwhile, looked perfectly put together in a smart black polo, his coiffed jet black hair and a pair of glasses, watching Carlos take home the win over four competitive sets.

Emily and John have been married since 2010, celebrating their milestone 15th anniversary in July. Speaking exclusively with HELLO! earlier this year at the American Institute of Stuttering's 19th Annual Gala in New York City, the Edge of Tomorrow star shared that when it comes to the secret behind their long-lasting union, there really isn't one.

© Getty Images The family-of-four have been spotted at the Open for the last few years consistently

"Oh God, I feel like I always feel John and I [are] sort of put in this position where you have to kind of go that there is a secret. There is no secret, truly," she told us. "I think we really lucked out and I think we laugh a lot and we talk a lot." She also candidly spoke about her own struggles with a stutter as a child and teen, finding salvation in acting, and how she talks to her daughters about it.

© Getty Images Emily and John have been married since 2010

"I've always made sure that they understand that I grew up with something that I struggled with and that it's okay. Everybody has something and that was my thing," Emily explained. "Some of it was really hard and I think it teaches you a lot about empathy and the importance of kindness, because when you're on the receiving end of something that is humiliating, I think you learn that you wouldn't want to humiliate anybody."

Emily added: "When people are embarrassed, they are really unhappy, you know and they don't make good choices, and so I think that's just been a big part of their upbringing, is kindness. I think having a stutter taught me a lot about it, so I tried to take the stigma out of struggle in general. I think struggle is quite good, you know."