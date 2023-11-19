Stacey Solomon delights with family baby shower photo following sixth child confusion

Stacey Solomon gave birth to her fifth child, daughter Belle, back in February.But that isn't the only happy family baby news the presenter and influencer has to celebrate this year!

Taking to Instagram Stories, the delighted Loose Women panellist posted a photo of her husband Joe Swash's sister at her baby shower on Sunday.

The sweet snap showed Joe and his sister Caisie beaming as they stood alongside their sister Shana. Caisie lightly touched the mum-to-be's stomach, and the sibling trio looked so alike as they wore co-ordinating monochrome outfits and beamed for the camera.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and daughter Rose melt hearts in sweet video

In the background, gold balloons spelling out BABY could be seen, and Stacey added a heart-hands emoji to the photo, writing: "Happy baby shower Shana…"

The adorable family moment comes just a few days after Stacey sparked speculation that she and Joe might have secretly welcomed a sixth child.

© Instagram Stacey shared the lovely family photo on social media

The confusion started after Stacey uploaded a mirror selfie that made it look like there was a new member of the family standing just in front of her eldest daughter Rose, two.

The snapshot, which the Sort Your Life Out host shared on Instagram, showed Stacey and Joe beaming as they looked into a mirror, surrounded by Stacey's older sons from previous relationships, Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11 as well as the couple's three young children: Rex, four, Rose, and baby Belle.

© Instagram Joe and Stacey with youngest daughter Belle

The family co-ordinated in cosy winter white and matching neutrals, with Stacey sporting a teddy coat over jeans and a white sweatshirt.

She captioned the lovely image: "[Heart hands emoji] Just because "[heart hands emoji]. "We are all off out together & family pictures are rare these days… And I better get them while Zach still fits in the camera [crying emoji] The days are crazy & seem long but the years are whizzing by…"

© Instagram Stacey shocked fans last December when she announced she was eight months pregnant

The presenter and author's fans rushed to post their appreciation for the snap, with one simply responding: "Love!!!!!!!!!!!!" Others commented: "How is Zachary that big! He's a full blown adult," and: "Gorgeous family photo".

Others had some questions for the star, however, with one confused fan asking: "Who is the extra head in the pic? In front of Rose?" A second was similarly befuddled, writing: "I was thinking how's she have 6 kids, did I miss something."

Stacey confused fans with her mirror selfie earlier in the week

Another commenter worked out the mystery, however, as they penned: "Anyone else trying to work out who the child was at the bottom of the photo… then realised it was taken in a mirror… [crying-laughing emoji]."

There is an eighth member of the blended family, though, as Stacey is step-mum to Joe's son Harry, 16. The star also teased fans a few days ago, saying that she was sorry she'd been quiet on social media but it was because she was "settling in the newest member of the family".

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Stacey and Joe have six children between them

Her apology was posted alongside a video of herself baking a giant bread spider, before presenting it to her delighted daughter Rose. Ever the joker, Stacey named the new addition "skinny legs".