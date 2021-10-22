Stacey Solomon shares the adorable story behind baby Rose's name Rose was born earlier this month

It's been a busy time in Pickle Cottage recently as Stacey Solomon welcomed her fourth child, a daughter named Rose – but the young girl was nearly called something different.

On Friday, the Loose Women star took part in an Instagram Q+A, where one fan asked how she came up with the inspiration behind her baby's full name, which is Rose Opal Solomon Esmè Swash. Answering the question, Stacey shared a gorgeous shot of the setting sun beaming into her new daughter's room, casting beautiful lights all across it and admitted she had thought about Autumn as a name.

"We loved Autumn but the initials didn't work and then every evening after she was born (the sun goes down right outside her window)," she explained. "So I'd watch it set from in there and it always shined on her mobile and lit up the rose.

"That's when we knew she was our Rose…"

Speaking about her daughter's middle names, she added: "Opal – because I still can't believe she was born on my birthday so we had to have our birthstone in there.

"Esmé – because we wanted a name with 'E' so her initials would spell out 'ROSES' and Esmé means 'loved' so we thought it couldn't be more perfect."

Stacey revealed the sweet meanings behind the names

Stacey and fiancé Joe Swash welcomed their second child together on Monday 4 October, and shared a beautiful photo of their newborn next to a rose when they revealed her name.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Rose Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved. It's been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose.

Stacey welcomed Rose earlier this month

"We feel so so lucky to have you here… Thank you all for your loveliness, your kindness and just being there at 3am for a chat it's been the best. Love you all."

The newest addition is a little sister to Rex, whom Stacey shares with fiancé Joe.

She is also a doting mum to two older sons, Zach, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships. Former EastEnders actor Joe, meanwhile, shares teenage son Harry with ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous.

