Stacey Solomon 'in tears' as she shares incredible video of baby daughter Belle

After a couple of detours, TV star Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash took their children to Switzerland for a magnificent ski trip.

Having accidentally spent Valentine's Day in Paris after missing their train to Switzerland, the couple finally hit the slopes with their five children, Zachary, 16, Leighton 12, Rex, five, Rose, three, and one-year-old Belle.

The doting mother took to Instagram to share a few videos of the kids skiing, some with more experience than others. Belle, especially, couldn't contain her excitement.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's Kids Look Adorable Learning to Ski

Stacey wrote in the video's caption: "Hearing Belle scream with laughter going down the slopes is the best [sob emoji]". Throughout the video, the one-year-old is beaming and giggling, clearly having the time of her life.

The Loose Women star also shared clips of the other children making progress in their skiing lessons, including Rex taking on his first 'blue run', a slope of a higher difficulty, Leighton practising his jumps and three-year-old Rose starting to ski without holding onto anything.

Stacey and Joe's unexpected Valentine's plan

Though the family had been planning to go to Switzerland for Valentine's Day, they ended up spending the night in Paris for the occasion.

Posting on Instagram, Stacey penned: "Happy Valentines Day from the very unexpected Eiffel Tower [...] we missed our train tomorrow Switzerland so it was a night in Paris instead".

The former X Factor contestant continued: "So we came to the Eiffel Tower because why not. The boys though it was the best mistake that ever happened they've always wanted to see it [...] Happy Friday everyone lots of love from all of us in Paris…".

Fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement for the family. One wrote: "Everything happens for a reason and if you've had fun then, then life is good, enjoy guys x", while another asked: "Erm ok when did Leighton grow that tall ."

A different fan commented: "Honestly you always seem sooooo relaxed with all the children … amazing".

The newest members of their family

Stacey and Joe's human family may be complete, but they welcomed three new members last month, sharing photos in her newsletter.

"Last month we welcomed Dawn, Dolly and Dorris to Pickle Cottage," she revealed, sharing a photo of two white ducks and one brown.

Stacey showed off her new family members on Instagram

"Why am I so obsessed with these ducks? I just love them so much. Along with Daisy and Delilah, they're honestly part of the family - I think they're the ones who listen to me the most anyway," Stacey continued.

The family also have two dogs, Peanut and Teddy, a spaniel and a dachshund. They raise their blended family and their pets in Pickle Cottage, their £1.2 million Essex family home.