Stacey Solomon has fans wondering over sixth child after sharing new family photo

Stacey Solomon is a proud mum-of-five since welcoming her youngest child, daughter Belle, back in February.

She took to Instagram this week to share a rare selfie with her husband Joe and her five children – but she inadvertently confused her fans as she did so!

The snapshot showed Stacey and Joe beaming as they looked into a mirror, surrounded by Stacey's older sons from previous relationships, Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11 as well as the couple's three young children: Rex, four, Rose, two, and little Belle.

The family co-ordinated in cosy winter white and matching neutrals, with Stacey sporting a teddy coat over jeans and a white sweatshirt. She captioned the lovely image: "[Heart hands emoji] Just because "[heart hands emoji].

"We are all off out together & family pictures are rare these days… And I better get them while Zach still fits in the camera [crying emoji] The days are crazy & seem long but the years are whizzing by…"

Stacey surprised fans with her latest family photo

The presenter and author's fans rushed to post their appreciation for the snap, with one simply responding: "Love!!!!!!!!!!!!" Others commented: "How is Zachary that big! He's a full blown adult," and: "Gorgeous family photo".

Others had some questions for the star, however, with one asking: "Who is the extra head in the pic? In front of Rose?" A second was similarly befuddled, writing: "I was thinking how's she have 6 kids, did I miss something."

© Instagram Joe and Stacey with little Belle last month

Another commenter worked out the mystery, however, as they penned: "Anyone else trying to work out who the child was at the bottom of the photo… then realised it was taken in a mirror… [crying-laughing emoji]." There is an eighth member of the blended family, though, as Stacey is stepmum to Joe's son Harry, 16.

The star also teased fans a few days ago, saying that she was sorry she'd been quiet on social media but it was because she was "settling in the newest member of the family".

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star is such a doting mum

Her apology was posted alongside a video of herself baking a giant bread spider, before presenting it to her delighted daughter Rose. Ever the joker, Stacey named the new addition "skinny legs," asking Rose what she thought of her new friend.

Rose seemed charmed by the spider, telling her mum: "No, don't eat him," before kissing the baked good and playing with it all day, pushing it in a swing and down a slide and saying: "I love it".

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Stacey and Joe have six children between them

Another clip showed Rose fast asleep on the sofa cuddling up to Skinny Legs, with Stacey captioning the heartwarming video: "This is the story of how we are now the responsible parents of a giant bread spider. I can't stop laughing because I've legitimately spent my whole day looking after Rose & her spider loaf."

Stacey ended her post: "She will not let him go. I thought she'd love eating him, I was wrong. I'm petrified of the day the mould sets in and we have to say goodbye to Mr. Skinny Legs. Better start baking the next replacement. Oh Rose, to the moon & back baby girl. Your imagination is magic."