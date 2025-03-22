Stacey Solomon shares moving tribute to 'amazing' son Zach's huge milestone

Stacey Solomon has shared an incredibly heartwarming message for her son Zach to commemorate him as he reaches an incredible milestone.

Taking to Instagram, the Sort Your Life Out star posted a moving tribute to Zach to celebrate his birthday, alongside a series of photos of the two over the years.

She penned in the caption: "Your birthday gets me every year. But especially this one. It's so strange to think that when I was your age you were in my tummy."

The Loose Women presenter continued: "Every year you get older, you keep growing into the most amazing human. I'm so proud of who you are Zach."

Stacey concluded: "It hasn't always been easy, but growing up with you made me who I am and having you by my side since I was your age now has been the biggest blessing I could have ever wished for. To the moon & back Zach".

Fans flooded the comments section with supportive messages. One wrote: "This is just beautiful, he's surrounded by so much love," while another commented: "Aww what a handsome lovely young man he's grown into, he's a real credit to you Stace X".

It isn't every day that Zach features on Stacey's social media posts, but whenever he does, the mother-of-five always makes sure to show how proud she is of her son.

Zach is a doting brother

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash had a busy family Christmas last year with their five children: Zach, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle.

The former X Factor contestant posted a sweet at-home video on Instagram with Zach and Rose, playfully cuddling on the grey sofa in the living room at Pickle Cottage.

Zach and Rose, a wonderful brother-sister duo, were seen talking, as he sat with her arm around her, giving her an endearing kiss on the cheek.

Stacey captioned the video, writing: "The little things I live for… [heart emoji, crying face emoji] these two [crying emoji] my heart".

The family's living room appeared to be ready for Christmas as it was decorated with a large Norwegian spruce covered in sparkling ping ornaments.