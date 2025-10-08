Lisa Marie Presley's twins look all grown up in new photos, grandmother Priscilla jokes: 'Keeping you at 15'

Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters are all grown up — and their grandmother Priscilla Presley can't believe it. On Tuesday, October 7, the late singer's twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood, who she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, rang in their 17th trip around the sun. In addition to the twins, Lisa Marie, who passed away aged 53 on January 12, 2023, was also a mom to daughter Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough (he passed away aged 27 in 2020) who she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough.

In honor of Harper and Finley's special day, Priscilla took to Instagram and shared individual photos of the two looking like true teenagers, one of them with long black hair with two blonde streaks framing her face, and another with long, platinum blonde hair instead.

"Happy Birthday girls!! I can't say your age! I'm keeping you at 15," Priscilla shared in her caption, signed with "Nona." Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Happy birthday. Their mom would be so proud," as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday to your beautiful Granddaughters!!!" and: "They are so beautiful just like their mom and of course YOU, their beautiful Nona!" as well as: "They are lovely! Happy Birthday Harper & Finley!"

Riley had also shared photos of the girls to her Instagram Stories to commemorate the occasion. For last year's milestone 16th birthday, she shared a round of snaps of her twin sisters throughout the years, and wrote: "Happy Sweet 16 to my angel girls," adding: "You are the most special girls in the whole wide world. I am so lucky to be your big sissy."

Following Lisa Marie's passing, and a brief legal battle with her grandmother Priscilla, Riley became the sole trustee of her mother's estate, The Promenade Trust, which made her owner of Graceland as well as the sole trustee of her Harper and Finley's trust.

© Getty Images Riley, Lisa Marie, Finley, and Harper on the red carpet in 2017

She also temporarily moved to a house near the twins following the death of their mother, which came a few months after she secretly welcomed a daughter via surrogacy, Tupelo Storm, in August 2022 with husband Ben Smith-Petersen. Speaking with Vanity Fair the following August, she said she spent some months "stuck" renting an "unassuming '70s tract house" in Calabasas to be close to her sisters, but had since settled into a more private home. Though she said it still isn't her ideal forever home, she maintained: "I love suburbia," adding: "This is my dream: normalcy. I'm happy out here."

© Getty The twins were part of the Elvis biopic rollout in 2022

Documents obtained by People at the time of Riley and Priscilla's settlement stated she would look over and manage the twins' portion of the trust "in a manner consistent with the needs of the beneficiaries, and not influenced by the desire of a Trustee."

© Instagram Riley shared never-before-seen pictures of the girls for their birthday last year

Though the amount was not disclosed, Priscilla instead received a one-time, lump sum payment from the trust, plus she was appointed trustee of the sub-trust of her son, Lisa Marie's half-brother Navarone Garibaldi, who she shares with ex-partner Marco Garibaldi, a screenwriter and entrepreneur, among other things, who she was with for over 20 years until their split in 2006.