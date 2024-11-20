Riley Keough reveals 'no boundaries' parenting style for baby daughter inspired by famous family

Riley Keough has quite the famous and storied family to pull inspiration from when it comes to parenting lessons.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress became a mom just over two years ago, when she welcomed daughter Tupelo Storm via surrogacy with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

The doting mom's own parents are the late Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Danny Keough, her grandparents Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and she's just shared how they have all inspired her parenting style.

Per People, Riley, speaking in Los Angeles during a book tour for From Here to the Great Unknown, her mother's memoir that she helped finish, opened up about her parenting style. "I think that I always say it's this southern style of parenting, but it's actually very specifically my family," she first noted.

She explained: "I think it is from the south, but whatever way [my mom] was parented was how I was parented in a sense. And I also now sort of parent that way."

Riley detailed much about her family's parenting style in her mother's book, and further shared: "It's really loving and tactile and smothering — no boundaries."

"I thought putting in the way that my family in the south spoke to each other in this totally insane way, kind of could help paint the picture of absolutely the wildness," she said about the way she portrayed it in the book.

It was during Lisa Marie's funeral in Graceland, her father's famed Tennessee estate, in January 2023 that Riley revealed for the first time that she had welcomed her first child.

A eulogy delivered by her husband on her behalf at the time in part read: "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters."

In addition to Riley and her late brother Benjamin, Lisa Marie was also a mom to twin daughters Harper and Finley, 16, who she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

And it's not just in parenting that Riley has been inspired by her family; her daughter Tupelo Storm is named after Elvis' birthplace in Mississippi and her brother Benjamin's middle name.

Speaking about how the name first came to be when she first revealed it to Vanity Fair last year, Riley admitted that they chose the name Tupelo before the Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic came out, and explained: "I was like, 'This is great because it's not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family' –– it's not like Memphis or something," before joking: "Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, 'Oh, no.' But it's fine."