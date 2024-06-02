Heidi Klum celebrates 51st birthday with all four children with ex Seal by her side — see sweet family photo

Heidi Klum celebrated her 51st birthday on June 1, surrounded by friends and family, and shared a little peek inside the intimate affair on social media.

The German supermodel took to Instagram with photos from the pool party they organized at home, and shared a snap of the family dinner around the table.

The setup was covered in pink and white roses galore and several matching balloons, with the number "51" also spelled out in mylar balloons as their expansive garden stretched out behind them.

Heidi wore a pink sweater as she sat beside her husband Tom Kaulitz, and they were joined by his brother and Tokio Hotel bandmate Bill Kaulitz, plus Heidi's four children with her ex-husband Seal.

Leni, 20, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, were all present to mark their mom's big day with her, all dressed casually for an intimate birthday celebration.

"All I could wish for," Heidi sweetly captioned a photo of the entire group, adding another of her kissing her husband. She also included one of her mom breastfeeding her after she was born "51 years ago," and one beside Tom in the morning writing: "Woke up to this beautiful present. I feel lucky and blessed."

Heidi and her ex-husband Seal, 61, have developed a balance over the years when it comes to co-parenting, although that wasn't always the case, as they've faced disagreements over custody of their kids in the past.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2021, the "Kiss From a Rose" singer spoke candidly about "teamwork" as co-parents, saying: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork."

"If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces." When asked if he felt like he had that with Heidi, he answered: "No. … I never had that teamwork [with her]. We never had teamwork."

However, he won't shy away from giving his ex and himself credit where credit is due, gushing about his oldest Leni embracing life as not only a student but also a full-time model.

"She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is," he told E! News, chalking it up to the values that he and the Germany's Next Top Model host had prescribed all her life.

© Getty Images Heidi shares her four children with her ex-husband Seal

"I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have — between her mother and myself — that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful," he added, saying he was "proud of everything that Leni has done," but was even more "proud of everything that she is."