Adam Sandler's daughters are models in the making during striking appearance alongside famous parents

Adam Sandler's daughters are all grown up. The comedian, 58, was joined by his wife, Jackie, 50, and their two daughters, Sadie, 19, and Sunny, 16, at the New York City premiere of Happy Gilmore 2.

Both Sadie and Sunny look like they are models in the making! While their dad opted for his "Sandlercore" aesthetic in a floral print top, salmon pink shorts, tube socks, and tennis shoes, the girls showed up in style.

Sadie wore a black sweater, dark washed barrel leg jeans, and a pair of black Doc Martens. Sunny looked like an off-duty model in a white t-shirt, light wash jeans, and a pair of black boots. Their mom stunned in a black floor length dress.

© Getty Images for Netflix A family of actors

Adam's film is a sequel to the 1996 comedy which became a cult classic. And for the follow up, he is starring alongside his daughters. This isn't the first time Adam has acted with Sadie and Sunny. The family appeared in the Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Leo.

"My kids couldn't be prouder of whatever they're working [on] and going after whatever they want," Adam told PEOPLE at the premiere. "I'm just always pulling for them, like every parent."

Before Adam's daughters started acting, Adam joked with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show: "They make it look like I'm forcing them to do it. Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, 'Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?'"

© Getty Images Adam's daughters are proud of their dad

Adam is a beloved actor and director. He has been in 65 movies and was nominated for seven Primetime Emmys. And with his successful career, Adam has a lot of advice to give his daughters.

"I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself," Adam told PEOPLE. "Don't let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask."

While Adam's wife isn't starring in Happy Gilmore 2, the couple appear regularly on screen together.

© Getty Jackie and Adam have been married for 22 years

"My wife and I have a nice, when we make eye contact, we lock in, so we use that when we're acting," he told PEOPLE. "Sometimes it looks a little weird that we're falling in love and it doesn't make sense to our characters."

Fans of Happy Gilmore are excited for the sequel. "The movie itself picks up from an older guy who played golf a long time. Some stuff goes on in his life, and he's different — he's a bit of a mess," Adam explained. "And then we try to get his life cooking again."

© WireImage The Happy Gilmore 2 cast is full of stars

Sunny is set to play Vienna Gilmore, Happy's daughter. Other big stars appearing in the film are Travis Kelce, Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny, and Ben Stiller. It hits big screens on July 25, 2025.