Joanna Gaines shows off her 80s hair transformation — fans have thoughts

Joanna Gaines is a proud 80s baby! The Magnolia Network co-founder was born in 1978 in Wichita, Kansas, and it looks like spending much of her formative years in the famously colorful decade definitely left an impact on her, at least when it comes to her perception of style. On the latest edition of her cooking show Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, the mom-of-five certainly wasn't shy about discussing her roots, and capped it off with a throwback on her social media page that proved very relatable to her followers.

Joanna, 47, took to her Instagram with a childhood snap of herself in her bathroom, dressed in an oversized sweater and pouting while looking in her mirror, sporting dramatically fluffed up curtain bangs and her long hair tied into a ponytail with a bright blue scrunchie, a perfect encapsulation of the time period. And she knew it too.

"Last week on my cooking show we baked and then talked about my bangs from the 80s," she captioned her photo. "Who else styled their bangs like this? I must have been proud of that profile… look at that height!" And many of her fans were definitely proud of the height, and admitted to doing just the same themselves back then.

"I love the pursed lips, you know you look good!" one commented, with another also quipping: "Not sure what I love more, the side profile, the shadow, or the reflection. Either way, it's all hair-raising." A third added: "Yes! I have curly hair, so when I got 'bangs' I always had a frizzy pompom on the top of my face. It was terrible."

As a preteen, Joanna and her family moved to Texas, which was where she eventually met and fell in love with now-husband Chip Gaines. The pair tied the knot in 2003, the same year they founded their business, Magnolia. They are now the proud parents of three sons, Drake, Duke and Crew, plus two daughters, Ella and Emmie Kay, raising their family in Texas still.

© Instagram Joanna Gaines shared a throwback from the 80s that had fans in hysterics

In a previous issue of her Magnolia Journal, Joanna spoke candidly about her early years, specifically noting her desire to achieve "balance" throughout it all, especially after becoming a young mother. "Balance, to me, was the light at the end of the tunnel, the antidote of sorts for whatever chaos was swirling nearby," she penned.

© Getty Images The Magnolia Network co-founder has been married to husband and business partner Chip Gaines since 2003

"In my 20s, for instance, I was mothering small children and a small business, and I longed for the secret to make it all achievable. I was exhausted, so I sought balance for the promise of peace. Then, in my 30s our business grew overnight, and our dreams were taking off, and I longed for the secret to savor every moment. We were running – fast – so I sought balance for the promise of wholehearted fulfillment."

© Instagram "Living first for the things that keep me steady gives me permission to be surprised by wonder."

Reflecting on that idea, she added: "As I'm wrestling with the idea of balance, I've started to wonder if the most important thing isn't actually what we're holding, or how well or how equally we're holding it. What if the most important things are those holding us up? The things keeping us steady," concluding with: "Living first for the things that keep me steady gives me permission to be surprised by wonder."