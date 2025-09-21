Watch: Pink beams with pride as daughter Willow makes epic stage debut with Hugh Jackman

Pink's daughter Willow just took her performing aspirations to the next level. The "Raise Your Glass" singer's daughter, 14, has made no secret of her hopes of following in her mother's footsteps, and has on multiple occasions performed alongside her on stage, including at the Democratic National Convention last year when Kamala Harris was confirmed as the 2024 democratic presidential nominee. Now, she's made her debut at one of the most iconic stages, that of Radio City Music Hall, alongside none other than Hugh Jackman for his Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love concert series.

In a video shared by Hugh on Instagram, Pink — who shares Willow with her husband Carey Hart, as well as their son Jameson — appears beaming with pride as she stood beside her daughter and Hugh while she sang "A Million Dreams" from the The Greatest Showman soundtrack. "Making their @radiocitymusichall debut!!!" Hugh captioned the post.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Hugh, this is so amazing!" as others followed suit with: "This was truly amazing to witness live. Willow is incredible, just like her mum. Great job all of you," and: "That mama was holding it together for dear life. Beautiful," as well as: "Pink is so proud of her baby girl and I am too!"