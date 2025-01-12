Pink's daredevil son impresses fans in new video from dad Carey Hart

Pink's son is growing up to be quite the daredevil — just like his parents!

While the "Raise Your Glass" singer has always impressed with her whimsical aerobics on stage, her husband Carey Hart is known for his former work as a professional motorcycle driver, and their son Jameson is already taking after him.

In addition to Jameson, who is seven, the doting mom, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, and her husband, who she married in 2006, are also parents to daughter Willow, 12.

Over the weekend, Carey, who features in the newest season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, took to Instagram and shared an impressive video of Jameson showing off his motorcycle skills.

In it, he is zooming on his dirt bike, going up and down dunes made out of the dirt, and his long blonde hair is peeking out of his helmet.

"Jamo knocking the dust off his Mx bike today!" Carey wrote in his caption, adding: "So stoked to watch him do laps and come off the track [with] a huge grin on his face. Now time for some @supercrosslive."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "Get it Jamo! Looking good out there buddy," as others followed suit with: "This must be the best feeling," and: "I remember Jamo riding for the first time, now this. You and Pink are the best parents ever," as well as: "Father proud of his son, that's awesome."

Special Forces premiered this week. Along with Carey, other stars featured on this season of Special Forces are former The Bachelorette stars Ali Fedotowski and Trista Sutter, Denise Richards, Stephen Baldwin and Christy Carlson Romano, among others.

Carey previously hinted at his time on Special Forces in another recent Instagram post giving an update after also undergoing knee surgery.

Sharing a photo of himself sitting at a Delta lounge in the airport, he wrote: "Jumped off tour last Sunday. Pre op, knee surgery, three days of tearing down a new @indianmotorcycle build, and one full a** day of press for Special Forces."

He went on: "Such an epic time catching up with all the cast mates from one of the most intense experiences of my life. 1st time we were all together since [the] end of filming in Wales."

"A ton of laughs, and stories. Now red-eye back to the family to wrap up wifey @pink's insane world tour. I kicked this week's a**," he concluded.