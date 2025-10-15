D'Angelo and Angie Stone's son says 'time ran out' in heartbreaking message after death of parents 7 months apart

D'Angelo's son Michael Archer II has broken his silence following the passing of his father on October 14 at age 51, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. The R&B legend had become reclusive in the years leading up to his death following personal struggles and a battle with substance abuse, as well as a growing discomfort with his status as a "sex symbol." His final work was the 2014 Grammy-winning Black Messiah. Born Michael Eugene Archer, D'Angelo shared his son with rapper and songstress Angie Stone, who tragically passed away in a car crash in March aged 63.

Michael, 27, is now a musician as well, going by the stage name Swayvo Twain. He took to his Instagram Stories earlier on Tuesday to comment on the passing of his father so soon after his mother, sharing a heartbreaking message that read: "I just sat here watchin my daddy die after feeling like it was the first time he and I were truly building."

Expanding on the nature of their recent relationship, he continued: "He was there when I needed him most after the passing of momma. Unfortunately time ran out. I know it wasn't done with malicious intent, but, today I'm not in any state of mind to make any statements. I wasn't planning to," seemingly pointing to a false statement on his behalf in a since-deleted Instagram story.

People shared a statement from Michael as well, which read: "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me. I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that."

The "Untitled" singer's family confirmed his passing with a statement that read: "The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D'Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D'Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025."

"We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world."

D'Angelo also welcomed two other children, a daughter born in 1999 and a son born in 2010. D'Angelo and Stone met in 1994, and she served as the inspiration and muse for his debut studio album, Brown Sugar. The pair welcomed their son in 1997 before calling it quits in 1999, with Stone citing infidelity as the cause after D'Angelo fathered his daughter with another woman.

Over a month after his mom's passing, Michael took to Instagram with a post that read: "Finding swayvo… all over again… that's been my battle as of late… trying to get back in tune with myself and knock the rust off frfr….It hasn't been easy ngl, making music lately has definitely been different, but I'm working through it."