Ozzy Osbourne's final moments in the spotlight have now come to light in greater form, with the simultaneous arrival of his memoir Last Rites and the documentary Ozzy: No Escape from Now. The memoir was finished 48 hours before his death on July 22, with it and the documentary capturing the years from 2022 to 2025, including the preparations for his farewell show with Black Sabbath, the benefit concert Back to the Beginning on July 5, which occurred just three weeks before his passing. The Paramount+ special features interviews with several rock legends and members of the late musician's family.

Among them, appearing for a very rare sit-down conversation, is his daughter Aimee Osbourne, the oldest of his three children with Sharon. Aimee, 42, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39, all appear in the documentary, as do other musician friends and contemporaries like Duff McKagan, Slash, Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Billy Idol, and fellow Black Sabbath member Tony Iommi.

Ozzy Osbourne's family came together to speak about him and his last years in the documentary "Ozzy: No Escape from Now"

As opposed to her younger siblings, Aimee has remained firmly out of the spotlight, choosing to focus on her own musical career and private life instead of appearing on The Osbournes with the rest of her family, even eschewing their recent family podcast. She was present during her father's last show and his funeral procession with her family.

During a brief moment on camera, Aimee spoke candidly about Ozzy's final years, and alongside her mom Sharon, she deemed them "unbearable" due to how much pain he was in. She specifically cited his injury from falling in the shower in 2019 that left him hospitalized, which had intensified his previous health issues, and said he was "traumatized" by the ordeal.

"After three months we brought him home, but the pain just never subsided," Sharon herself added. "It was unbearable constantly, and I know Ozzy's a drama queen. He'll do anything for a pain pill, but it was for real." Aimee added that she saw her father quite "checked out" following the injury and resulting surgery.

Aimee Osbourne also made an appearance, a rare one for the 42-year-old, who prefers to be more private

"We're kind of raised to believe doctors are superheroes in a way, and although they're very skilled — some of them — a lot of them don't really have the answers," she noted. After Ozzy's fall, he underwent spinal surgery, but it was apparently so "overly aggressive" that it left him in the hospital for three months before he could return home, with blood clots no less due to his inactivity.

His family made an appearance in Birmingham for his public funereal procession a week after his death

"We finally found a surgeon that said, 'They were overly aggressive with your operation. They've done stuff that you didn't need doing,'" Sharon added. "And what this other surgeon had done was, he'd put plates either side with all these screws and apparently that didn't need to be done. So he caused even more damage. They took out the metal plates and the screws that were in Ozzy and tried to patch up as much as he could, but the main damage was done."

© Getty Images "It was unbearable constantly, and I know Ozzy's a drama queen. He'll do anything for a pain pill, but it was for real."

She also emotionally shared that he was "very depressed" following the surgery and medication, and Ozzy himself chimed in by adding that it was the thought of not doing any more performances that saddened him the most. "I was getting [expletive] ready to off myself at some point. But then I'll go there in my head and I'll go, what are you [expletive] talking about?"