Brandon Blackstock's daughter announced pregnancy just weeks before his death

Brandon Blackstock was going to be a grandfather again as his daughter, Savannah Blackstock Lee, announced her pregnancy just weeks before his death.

The talent manager, who was married to Kelly Clarkson from 2013 to 2022, died this week following a private battle with cancer. He was 48 years old.

On July 5, his eldest daughter, Savannah, revealed that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Quentin Lee, a baby girl. The couple are already parents to a three-year-old son, Lake.

“We've been keeping a couple sweet surprises," the 23-year-old Florida-based realtor wrote on her now-private Instagram account.

"One little girl will be making her arrival at the beginning of January and another beautiful girl named Julianna who has already been one of the greatest blessings to our family."

"The Lord has been so faithful," she continued. "He's written a story we never could've imagined, and His kindness in this season has left us in awe. He's answered prayers we never even knew how to pray."

© WireImage Savannah (second L) is expecting another child

Savannah added: "This journey has been so special full of peace, excitement, and so much grace. We're growing again, and our hearts are so full. Thank you, Jesus."

Savannah is Brandon's daughter from his marriage to Melissa Ashworth. The former couple, who were married from 2001 to 2012, also shared a 19-year-old son, Seth.

Brandon's death was announced on Thursday in a statement from his family. It read: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.

© WireImage Brandon died after a private battle with cancer

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family."

The statement concluded: "We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The news came one day after his second ex-wife, Kelly, who welcomed kids River, 11, and son Remy, nine, with Brandon, announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency due to her ex-husband's health.

© Instagram Kelly postponed her Vegas residency due to Brandon's health

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Kelly penned on Instagram.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she continued.

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," Kelly concluded.

© Getty Images Kelly and Brandon were married from 2013 to 2022

As well as Kelly and his four children, Brandon is survived by his mother, Elysa Gayle Ritter, 69, and father, Narvel Blackstock, 68, as well as his former stepmother, Reba McEntire, who was married to Narvel from 1989 until 2015.

Brandon's last few years were marred by some legal troubles tied to his divorce from Kelly, which took several years to finalize as they faced disputes over custody and alimony.

Brandon had been living on her ranch in Montana; however, it is unclear where he lived out the rest of his life after a judge ruled he had to vacate the property in June 2022 as part of his and Kelly's divorce settlement.