Brandon Blackstock's ex-wife Melissa and son Seth share emotional tributes to the 'best daddy' after his death
The talent manager later tied the knot with Kelly Clarkson and welcomed two kids with her

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Brandon Blackstock's family members are continuing to share their emotional tributes to the late talent manager and executive, who passed away on August 7 aged 48 after a battle with melanoma for three years.

After a tribute shared by his half-brother Shelby, the son of his father Narvel Blackstock and his former stepmom Reba McEntire, Brandon's first wife Melissa Ashworth and his son Seth Blackstock have shared their own tributes.

Brandon Blackstock poses for a photo with his grandchild and his two children Seth and Savannah Blackstock, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Brandon with his two kids, Seth and Savannah Blackstock

In 1999, Brandon tied the knot with Melissa Ashworth (now Melissa Ashworth Wells), and they remained together until 2012. They welcomed two children, a daughter named Savannah and a son named Seth, and are now grandparents through Savannah.

Melissa shared a recent family photo of Brandon and her two kids, plus one of their grandkids, followed by a throwback of themselves on their wedding day.

"On May 29, 1999 I married the man who would become the father of my children," she penned. "Brandon was full of charm, wit, and just an absolute gentleman who happened to wear cowboy boots, wrangler jeans, and a cowboy hat." 

"He was by far, hands down, the best Daddy and Pa. He loved hard and he fought hard," Melissa continued. "The best thing Brandon has left for his children is they know where he is." 

Expanding on her sentiment, she added: "I've heard it said, 'Nothing is lost when you know where it is' and Brandon is with Jesus his Savior." 

Brandon Blackstock and his son Seth Blackstock pose for a photo near a tractor, shared on Instagram© Instagram
"You'll have to watch me grow up from a Birds Eye view now but that's ok with me."

"Savannah, Seth, and our grandchildren are the best parts of who Brandon and I are. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences."

Seth touched on his shared passions with his father, including a life in the country and hunting, and included several photos of them together, from childhood to life on the farm on horseback, until the present day.

"I lost my hero yesterday, words can't describe how proud of you I am [for] raising me and your 3 other kids," he wrote in his tribute. "You were a father,  a son, a brother, and most importantly my best friend." 

Brandon Blackstock and his son Seth Blackstock captured in a childhood throwback photo at home, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Seth included several throwback photos that showcased his tight bond with his dad

"You'll have to watch me grow up from a Birds Eye view now but that's ok with me. There's no one else on this earth that I would want to be my dad because no one can be half the man you were to me. I'll see you everyday when the sun rises and falls." 

Joking about their love for hunting, he added: "I can confidently say all the deer and elk took a sigh of relief when the best hunter I've ever known laid his rifle down for the last time. I love you so much and can't wait to throw a line in the water with you again. Love you dad. Be good or good at it - love your son Seth."

Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock arrives at the STX Films World Premiere Of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Brandon and Kelly welcomed two children of their own while married

In 2006, Brandon and his eventual second wife, Kelly Clarkson, first met at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. They reconnected in 2012 and tied the knot a year later, welcoming two children together, daughter River and son Remington. They separated in 2020 and divorced in 2022.

