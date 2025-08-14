Kelly Clarkson makes quiet move away from the public eye in the wake of ex Brandon Blackstock's death — details

Kelly Clarkson and her family are still mourning the loss of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who passed away aged 48 after a battle with melanoma. The former couple welcomed two kids together, daughter River and son Remington "Remy."

The singer and talk show host, 43, has not yet made a public statement or comment on his passing, cancelling the remainder of August's shows for her residency, and now backing out of another public appearance.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson is stepping away from the public eye for a bit after ex Brandon Blackstock's death

Kelly was slated to join the Band Together Texas benefit show on August 17 with Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, Matthew McConaughey and more. The concert is aimed at raising funds for those affected by the devastating floods in the state last month.

The Texas native has pulled out of the event, likely to continue supporting her two children in the wake of their father's loss. While she hasn't commented on her decision, the festival shared a short statement on her exit.

"Unfortunately, Kelly Clarkson will be unable to appear at Band Together Texas as planned, due to personal circumstances," a note on their Instagram Stories read, per Taste of Country. "We send out love to Kelly and her family." August 17, the day of the show, also happens to be the day of Brandon's celebration of life ceremony, per his obituary.

Brandon's obituary

The Butte Funeral Home's website shared Brandon's obituary online soon after his passing, listing the family he was leaving behind and opening up about his life outside the spotlight.

While the obituary did not make any mention of his two ex-wives, Kelly and Melissa Ashworth, it did tenderly mention his four children, including his two older kids with Melissa.

© Getty Images The singer shared two kids with her ex-husband, who had two kids from a previous marriage

"Never did his star shine brighter than in his role as a father," it read. "Nothing mattered to Brandon more than his four beautiful children, Savannah, Seth, River, and Remy. To say he was devoted seems cliché. It feels like an overused word, but it is the correct word. He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy."

Brandon's "loving partner"

The obituary also revealed that in the final years of his life, he had the support of his girlfriend Brittney Marie Jones, who happened to be his and Kelly's ex-assistant. Brittney lived in Montana with him and together they worked on building his businesses.

© Getty Images Brandon's celebration of life ceremony will take place on August 17

Speaking on their "loving" relationship, the obituary read: "Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana."

"He was the son, brother, father, friend, and love you prayed to have in your life. Above all, he was a dreamer. His passion for his dreams changed lives, whether he was working in Nashville or Montana. He changed lives. He changed communities. He changed us all."

© Instagram He lived out the remainder of his life in Montana with his family and partner Brittney

It concluded by suggesting that donations be made to the Brandon Blackstock Memorial Fund at the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation, which is devoted to "investing in Montana's ranching community through leadership, education, and conservation."