Pippa Middleton's son Arthur follows cousin Prince George's lead with 'confidence-boosting' hobby

It's all celebrations in the Middleton family as the Princess of Wales' nephew, Arthur, turned seven on 15 October. The son of Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, and her husband James Matthews will no doubt enjoy celebrations with those closest to him, and to mark his special day, we're taking a look at the tot's hobby, which he has been finessing from an early age. Writing for Waitrose magazine shortly after Arthur's birth on 15 October 2018, his mother, Pippa, 40, revealed the sport she introduced Arthur to from a young age.

"Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water," cookbook author Pippa penned in 2019. "He's now six months old, and swimming is one of our favourite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps and the movement has improved his digestion."

© Anadolu via Getty Images Pippa Middleton and James Matthews share a son called Arthur - and he has just turned seven

Not only is swimming getting the seal of approval from Arthur's mother, but his aunt and uncle, William and Kate, value this activity, not only from a sporting perspective, but also to ensure children all over the country are safe around water.

Prince William's passion for swimming

In September 2025, the royal couple's Royal Foundation teamed up with British Olympic swimmer Tom Dean's swimming school to launch learn-to-swim classes, which have already been provided for over 200 children in underserved areas.

© Getty William was a keen water polo player in his youth

Through reporting on William and Kate for two years at HELLO!, I have learned about the prince's passion for swimming as the patron of the English Schools' Swimming Association. Now, he encourages his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to dive in.

© Getty Prince George and Prince William attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final

"George loves scuba diving," William revealed during a meeting with Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty and Tom Dean in 2024. "He's 11 years old. We took him under, thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it. It's just introducing him to the world of water."

A parenting expert's verdict

All in all, Pippa's son Arthur is getting a big thumbs up for his early entry to swimming. Award-winning HCPC-registered senior educational and child psychologist Dr Sasha Hall explains why starting early is a great parenting decision.

© WireImage Pippa started her son on swimming young

"I would say that early shared experiences like swimming together can be developmentally rich in several ways [starting with] security and confidence in a new sensory environment. Warm water, gentle movement and consistent physical support from a caregiver help babies feel safe while encountering new sights, sounds and sensations," she says. "Feeling secure in this way strengthens their sense of trust and curiosity, key building blocks for confidence later on.

© Getty Pippa's son's swimming meant he slept better at naptime

"Swimming offers uninterrupted one-to-one time where the parent or carer’s attention is fully on the child. Eye contact, gentle touch, and shared rhythms in the water all reinforce the parent–child bond, which supports emotional well-being and resilience," she continues.

What benefits does swimming have for babies?

"Following simple cues ('kick', 'float', 'hold on') gives babies practice in attention and responding to guidance," she adds. "The changing sensations of water also invite them to adapt, developing the early executive functions that underpin focus and flexible thinking in the preschool years."

© Getty Swimming helps children develop socially and physically

Dr Sasha also explains that swimming helps children to develop socially if they swim with others, as they can practice turn-taking and discover they can float or kick, building a sense of competence and self-efficacy.

"Overall, the research suggests that starting swimming in infancy, when done safely and in a playful, responsive way, can nurture a child’s motor and cognitive growth, but also their emotional confidence and bond with their caregiver," she concludes. "It's a lovely example of how everyday interactions can gently support the foundations for learning and well-being."