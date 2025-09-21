REPORT: Pippa Middleton infuriates neighbours with 'inconsiderate' move in quiet Berkshire suburb

Pippa Middleton's extravagant 50th birthday party for her billionaire husband, James Matthews, has reportedly caused quite the uproar in the couple's small town. Furious neighbours in the otherwise quiet Berkshire village lambasted the Princess of Wales's sister for her 'inconsiderate' behaviour that kept them awake into the early hours of the morning. The Daily Mail reported that the party kicked off with an elaborate Spitfire flyover in the afternoon. The party then played booming music until 1 o'clock in the morning on the couple's sprawling 150-acre estate, which neighbours dubbed as "inconsiderate".

Begrudged neighbours spoke to the publication and vented their frustrations at their neighbours saying: "I thought this might happen when Pippa moved in." Another neighbour lamented over the lack of common curtesy for others in the surrounding areas.

Despite this, the party seemed to be enjoyed by all who attended. The theme was reportedly 'racy', which is seemingly a nod to Pippa's husband, James's one-time foray into the world of supercar racing. It was rumoured former F1 Red Bull, Christian Horner, and wife Geri Halliwell were in attendance to the lavish party, as well as James's brother Spencer and his wife Vogue Williams. As well as this, it's thought that Pippa's sister Kate and Prince William also made a special appearance for the family affair.

Pippa's new place

According to the Mail's Richard Eden, Pippa and James' plans to refurbish their not-so-humble abode, which they bought in 2022 for £15 million, include a sparkling new kitchen and the installation of a "garden room" among other major overhauls. -- Richard wrote: "It includes demolition of a 1970s extension, to 'enhance the arrival experience in a manner commensurate with the building's significance', and the creation of a garden room— 'a desirable feature of contemporary living' – and a new kitchen.

© Getty Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have spectacularly renovated their Berkshire home

"That last detail is especially piquant. The current kitchen was the work of the late restaurateur and design king Sir Terence Conran, who bought the house as a wreck in 1971 and magnificently restored it. This won't be the first kitchen from the Sir Terence the couple scrapped, as they previously replaced the original outdoor kitchen in favour of a swimming pool."