Meet D'Angelo's 3 children Michael, Imani and Morocco — the family in photos

Singer D'Angelo sadly passed away at the age of 51 on October 14, from his private battle with pancreatic cancer. The "Me and Those Dreamin' Eyes of Mine" musician welcomed his firstborn Michael Archer Jr., 28, with R&B singer Angie Stone, and the couple called it quits in the late 1990s. He went on to welcome his children Imani Archer, 26, and Morocco Archer, 15, with two other women, whose identity is unknown. Learn more about his children below.
You may also like
Michael Archer Jr., 28
Like father, like son! Michael is also a musician, whose stage name is Swayvo Twain. Michael made the conscious decision to keep his career unassociated from his parents' successful careers. He revealed on his social media page: "I used to try to separate myself from my parents cause it always felt like I was fated to be in their shadows forever." Although he initially rejected the idea, he grew open to it and shared: "But thankfully, long before momma left, I learned to embrace them and their legacy full on. I'm blessed and happy to have had this moment with my momma man." Angie tragically passed away in March 2025 from a car crash.
Imani Archer, 26
Imani was born in Los Angeles, grew up on the East Coast and then moved to Florida as a teen. Imani is also a singer like her father, and she grew up being immensely interested in all forms of art. She shared with Shoutout LA: "I have always been into the arts! I loved to draw and write books when I was a child until I was seven! At that age I heard a Keshia Cole song on the radio and that was it for me haha! From then on, I knew music was what I wanted to do! I started writing real songs around 16 and just kept practicing everyday!"
Morocco Archer, 15
Very little is known about Morocco, who is D'Angelo's youngest child, who has remained out of the spotlight.
What have D'Angelo's children said about his passing?
Michael shared with People: "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me. I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that."
What has the family said about D'Angelo's passing?
The singer's family has shared in a statement to Variety: "The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life. After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D'Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D'Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025."
It continued: "We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all to join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world."