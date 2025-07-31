Tim McGraw gets his famous daughters' backing over return to the public eye post-makeover

After a bit of time away from the recording booth following the release of 2023 album Standing Room Only and EP Poet's Resumé, Tim McGraw is ready to take country radio by storm once again.

The 58-year-old country crooner released a collab titled "Paper Umbrellas" earlier this year, and took to social media to tease that he is now ready to release what sounds like the first taste of a brand new album.

"Hey King Rodeo… tune in Friday!!" he simply wrote beside a snippet of the song, a wistful country ballad that already has fans excited for a new era.

© Getty Images Tim is returning to music with a new album likely on the way

Among the enthused crowd, however, were also his three daughters, Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23, who he shares with his wife Faith Hill. All three liked the post, with Audrey leaving a string of applause and heart emojis in the comments section, and Maggie writing: "MY FAVE!!!! #banger."

Others left responses like: "I love the sad introspective songs," and: "Wow you're amazing!" as well as: "I am so excited for this song to finally be released!!!"

"Hey King Rodeo" actually first saw light in a moment involving Tim and his three daughters, when he performed it during the inaugural Music City Rodeo in Nashville back in June.

For a rendition of the 2007 song "Last Dollar (Fly Away)," Tim introduced his girls to the crowd as they sang the final chorus with him, just like in the original studio version which they performed when they were just toddlers (Gracie was nine, Maggie eight and Audrey five).

Gracie even wore a shirt sporting her parents' names from her dad's first ever headlining tour in 1996, The Spontaneous Combustion Tour, on which Faith was an opening act. The tour was where the pair first met and fell in love, and eventually became pregnant with Gracie.

© Getty Images The country music star shares three daughters with his wife Faith Hill

"I continue to be a sappy sister and daughter," the off-Broadway star wrote alongside a clip she posted on social media, in which Tim could also be heard saying: "They're not as young as they used to be. They're all grown up now," before walking over for a truly precious group hug.

Per The Tennessean, the singer also couldn't help giving his wife a shoutout as well, starting off his show by introducing himself as "Tim, better known as Faith's husband."

© Instagram Gracie, Maggie and Audrey performed alongside their father at the concert where he first debuted "Hey King Rodeo"

The "Highway Don't Care" singer took some time off touring over the past couple months due to recurring issues with his health stemming from a recent back surgery. However, he is slated to be back on stage as soon as this weekend, with a concert scheduled for August 2.

Tim also quickly made headlines on Wednesday when he was spotted out and about in Nashville, sporting not only his trademark buff physique in a muscle tee, but also a completely shaven head, a distinct look that stood out more so because he'd left his trademark cowboy hat at home.

© Instagram Tim was seen holding a cane for support in his snap with Faith from Copenhagen

Previously, Tim had shared a photograph of himself with a cane while he was in Copenhagen with Faith as they followed Audrey when she served as an opening act on Brandi Carlile's tour.