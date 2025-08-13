Beyoncé's family celebrates her 'historical' news involving daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé has another feather to add to her cap, especially after the acclaimed run of The Cowboy Carter Tour, now the highest grossing country music tour of all time and one of the highest grossing tours by a female artist.

The singer, 43, recently received three nominations at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards for Beyoncé Bowl, her her Netflix Christmas day halftime show that kicked off the Cowboy Carter performance era.

© Getty Images "Beyoncé Bowl" is now officially an Emmy winner

The show received immense critical acclaim and was a viewership hit for the streaming platform as well, with the concert also featuring 13-year-old Blue Ivy as one of its primary dancers.

After the first set of juried Emmy winners were revealed, Beyoncé can now officially say she is a Primetime Emmy winner after 11 nominations, with Beyoncé Bowl taking home Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming, and the singer herself listed as one of its costume designers.

Of course, her doting mom Tina Knowles quickly took to social media to celebrate the achievement, sharing a screenshot of the news with the caption: "Congratulations baby you worked so very hard on this and you so deserve it! It was Historical."

She later shared a lengthier post celebrating not only her daughter, but also all the other designers and visual artists who contributed to the show's success and were victorious alongside her, like Shiona Turini, Erica Rice, Molly Peters, Chelsea Staebell and Timothy White.

"Congratulations to the winners of the Emmy for the Beyoncé bowl," Tina, 71, penned. "Beyoncé had a complete vision of what she wanted this to look like, a vision of all white extraordinary band, dancers, cheerleaders, characters, dancers, and etc."

© Getty Images The show earned a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming

"Cast of 1000, no detail overlooked, not a chap fit, not perfect, belts, spurs, boots, perfect hats. She approved every piece on that field. Her vision is really unbelievable. She saw it all in her head. What happened?"

She continued: "And of course, the amazing super wardrobe team. Led by the unconquerable @shionat Her right hands @mwpeters_ Chelsea Staebell and Erica Rice the genius that is Tim White."

"Congratulations to this amazing group of stylists and wardrobe professionals, to everyone, all 250 people who supported! To all of the many seamstresses, tailors , designers, dressers you killed this, congratulations. To the wonderful brands that supported this effort and made custom outfits for this. Thank you."

© Getty Images Blue Ivy was one of the principal dancers during the show, plus her mom's tour

Recently, the "Crazy in Love" singer's long-term stylist and friend Ty Hunter exclusively shared some details about styling her for the Cowboy Carter tour, plus contributing to the wardrobes for Blue and her younger sister Rumi, eight, who made her stage debut during the tour.

"It's been a blessing. To see the youth grow into talented individuals and their own individual style as well... has just been a blessing," he shared with HELLO!. "It was all about making them a part of this story. Age-appropriate was important all the way as well."

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock The singer wrapped the "Cowboy Carter Tour" last month, closing out with over $400 million grossed

He also praised the star's ability to judge fashion by how it fit her brand and the tour's vision versus its name and recognition. "And Beyoncé is just not a label person," Ty noted. "Her thing is, 'If it's hot, why not?' You don't even have to say who it's from, she'll see it and if she likes it, you go from there! That's the process."