Beyoncé celebrates double dose of good news tied to her 3 kids — details

Beyoncé is on top of the world as much as an artist can be after wrapping up their latest concert tour, in her case, The Cowboy Carter Tour.

The singer, 43, finally concluded the 32-date global concert tour on Saturday, July 26 in Nevada, featuring special appearances from Jay-Z, Destiny's Child and Shaboozey.

With its end, the star has returned to two key bits of news that end up possessing sweet ties even to her three kids, oldest Blue Ivy, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir, eight.

© Instagram Beyoncé concluded "The Cowboy Carter Tour" on July 26 in Nevada

The first goes back to the tour itself. The Cowboy Carter Tour has now officially been named the highest grossing country tour of all time, besting artists like Kenney Chesney, Luke Combs, and Taylor Swift pre-1989.

The tour has earned an estimated $407.6 million in revenue, coming in as the 10th highest grossing tour of the 2020s so far, with Live Nation also stating in a release that it extends her record as the highest-grossing Black artist of all time and the top-grossing R&B artist.

Cowboy Carter's gross also makes Beyoncé the first American artist to have two concert tours gross over $400 million worldwide, following on the very successful sequin-covered heels of the Renaissance World Tour from 2023, which made $579.8 million and is currently the third highest grossing concert tour of all time by a female artist.

© PictureGroup/Shutterstock The tour has been named the highest grossing country tour of all time

On that specific list, The Cowboy Carter Tour currently ranks at No. 6, just behind Madonna's Sticky & Sweet Tour, G.E.M.'s I Am Gloria World Tour, Renaissance, Pink's Summer Carnival and Taylor's Eras Tour.

Per Pollstar, her latest actually did better when it comes to average gross per show than Renaissance, raking an average of nearly $13 million per show across its 32 dates. The news also impacts the legacy of her two daughters, who were featured acts with Blue as a member of the dance troupe and Rumi making a special appearance for her collaboration "PROTECTOR." Watch Rumi's performance with her mom in the video below...

WATCH: Beyoncé's daughter Rumi joins her and Blue Ivy on stage

The other bit of news relates to another one of the singer's endeavors, that being SirDavis Whisky, which restocked its limited-edition Honey Bee Cocktail Kit days after the tour's conclusion.

The limited time only kit was first released earlier this month and sold out in a record three hours, and the brand, which makes an understated nod to the singer's rarely-seen son Sir in its name, has put the kit back in stock for a short period.

© Beyoncé/Instagram The tour featured special appearances from her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi

"We heard you," an announcement post on the brand's official social media page read. "The SirDavis Honey Bee Cocktail Kit is officially back again for a limited time only! It has everything you need to make our signature cocktail, plus our highly coveted medallion pin. Limited quantities available while supplies last."

Further details of the kit describe it as including "all the ingredients to make our signature cocktail, the Honey Bee," and is currently available for pre-order for August 28 at $124.99.

© Getty Images SirDavis has re-released its limited edition cocktail kit

"A golden blend of SirDavis, lemon and honey syrup that's as smooth as it is refreshing," the description adds. "Each kit also includes an exclusive horse medallion pin— a stylish keepsake from the brand. Whether you're mixing up these cocktails for a night with friends or serving it up at your next summer soirée, this cocktail kit brings bold flavor and undeniable style to any celebration."