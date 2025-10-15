Meet Coco Rocha's three children who she shares with artist James Conran

Coco Rocha is more than just a supermodel. The Canadian is also a mom-of-three. Coco, 37, attended the DKMS Gala on Tuesday, October 14 in New York City with her three kids, Ioni, 10, Iver, seven, and Iley, four. To the event, Coco wore a red, one sleeved gown made by her friend Christian Siriano. The mermaid style gown was embellished with tulle and accentuated the model's incredible physique. Coco was honored at the gala for her advocacy in the fight against blood cancer. And her children tagged along.

The model posed on the red carpet with Ioni, Iver, and Iley, who definitely learned after their mom. Ioni wore a black set – sleeveless top and maxi skirt – that was embellished with white flowers. Iver chose a black suit perfect for a little man. And Iley was dressed in a silver and white dress with spaghetti straps and tulle just like her mom. She embellished her hair with two red bows.

While on the red carpet at the DKMS Gala, Coco posed her youngest, Iley. She told HELLO!: "It's funny how she [tells me] I'm going to do this. [I ask her if she] could try [another pose] and she says, 'No!'"

© Getty Images Coco and her kids Ioni, Iver, and Iley posing on the red carpet at The DKMS 19th Annual Gala

Coco shares her three kids with her husband, the British-born artist James Conran. Just after Iley's birth, the couple spoke with HELLO! Canada. Coco said: "We didn't really have a grand plan to eventually have three kids; we were just taking things one day at a time. We got pregnant right before the pandemic hit and found out it was a girl a few months later."

© Getty Images Iley was born during the Covid-19 pandemic

Coco met her husband at a mutual friend's party in New York City where the model wore an emerald green evening gown. "I thought, 'Who is this girl? She's so overdressed,'" James recalled to The New York Times. "She literally thinks she's a princess." Three years after their meeting, they finally started dating.

© Getty Images Coco and James have been married for 15 years

The model is a present mother. After Iley was born in 2020, Coco told People: "[Ioni]'s constantly running to get me diapers and blankets, or watching over Iver when I'm busy with the baby. She is definitely my mini-me, and I know she's going to be mama 2.0 to baby Iley in the best way."

© Instagram The couple's kids dress up for school

Coco's three children are somewhat of fashionistas. This August, the model shared a series of photos to her two million Instagram followers of Ioni, Iver, and Iley dressed up for the first day of school. And by dressed up, I don't mean in school uniforms. "First day back at school and the kids decided to show up in black tie. For the first time in 10 years all of my babies walked into school together, and mom and dad walked away and celebrated with sushi, wine, and a few happy tears for lunch.