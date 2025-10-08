Bridget Moynahan makes candid career confession as son Jack Brady prepares for new chapter

There are some big changes going on in Bridget Moynahan's household. It has been just over a year since her job of the last 14 years, filming Blue Bloods, came to an end after the beloved procedural was cancelled after its 14th season. Still, the Sex and the City alum has kept busy since then, primarily soaking up the last few months she has with her son Jack living at home, before he graduates high school in May and presumably goes off to college next fall.

During an appearance on her Sex and the City co-star's Kristin Davis SATC-themed podcast Are You a Charlotte?, Bridget gave a rare update on Jack, 18, who she shares with ex Tom Brady. The former couple dated from 2004 to 2006; he went on to marry Gisele Bündchen, from 2009 to 2022, and they share son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12.

© Getty Images Bridget and Tom dated for two years, and welcomed their son in 2007, after their split

During the podcast appearance, Bridget explained how right now, focusing on motherhood, especially before she becomes an empty nester, is her priority. "We just finished the show like a year ago, and I did a couple projects after that but I've got kid who is graduating from high school soon so I'm kind of laying [low]," she said, noting she is in turn "leaning" into "mom world."

Next week is the long-awaited premiere of Boston Blue, the Blue Bloods spin-off starring Bridget's on-screen brother Donnie Wahlberg, who is returning as Danny Reagan, however in Boston rather than New York City, and the series will feature a brand new cast who will portray a new Boston-based family prominent in law enforcement in the city.

Bridget is set to reprise her role as Erin Reagan for the series premiere, which airs on October 17, and directed at least one of the season's episodes. She had previously made no secret of much of the cast's dismay over the show's cancellation, telling People in September 2024: "I think we're all a little disappointed," and noting: "We've had such a good time. We all want to be there. It's a real loss."

© Instagram Jack turned 18 last month, on August 22

"This was our daily lives for 14 years," she emphasized. "We've all experienced major life moments together, whether it's births, deaths, marriages, divorces, illnesses, we've had it all together." She then shared that "one of the most beautiful things on that last day for me" that she will "never forget" was when lead star Tom Selleck, who played her dad Frank Reagan, and who had already wrapped his final scene, came into work nonetheless when it was time for her and her on-screen brother Donnie to film their own final scene.

© Instagram The actress will feature in the premiere episode of Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue

"We were behind a monitor — I'm getting choked up as I say this — and I had my arm around Tom, and he was holding onto my hands the way my dad did," she emotionally recalled, adding: "We were just so thankful, and he was so gracious. From day one that's the way it went, 'Nice to meet you. We are family.'"

© Instagram Bridget and Tom are friendly co-parents

The moment represented so much "love and appreciation and respect without ever having to say [it,]" she said. "The appreciation for everything that we had just built while we're watching our brother, son, teammate and such a voice and face of the show finish his last scene, it was really quite emotional."