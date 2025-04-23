Exclusive: How Christian Siriano kept incredible year-long secret: 'It's just what you do' 

Fashion designer Christian Siriano surprised his mother with a luxurious house.

While attending City Harvest's Carnival event on April 22 in New York City’s Cipriani, the design extraordinaire shared exclusively with HELLO!, how he kept the secret under wraps for a year.

When Christian first shared the news with his mother that he's moving forward with his decision to purchase the home, his mother, Joye Siriano was in disbelief.

Christian revealed: "I think I told her I was gonna buy it, but she didn't really believe me, so I think when she really actually walked in – it's one of those moments – like, I wish I filmed it you know?"

© Getty Images Christian with his mother Joye Siriano

He further explained that he felt it was something he had to do given his career success and humble beginnings.

Christian added: "It's just one of those great moments and it felt really beautiful, and I always wanted to buy her a house my whole life cause, it's just what you do when your son is successful, I guess?"

Joye Siriano's new and fabulous era

During Easter weekend, Christian posted a moving video of his mother enjoying a cocktail on the front porch of her new home in Richmond, Virginia.

The esteemed fashion designer panned across the luxurious and elegant home, while narrating for his viewers: "I bought my mom this house, which is one of my greatest accomplishments because I used to live in a closet."

© Instagram Christian with Julia Fox and his denim creation for Project Runway

As he slowly showcased the property's sleek detailing, he panned over to the front columns and porch, where his mother is seen lounging in a colorful dress and sunglasses, with a cocktail in hand.

The creative adorably introduces her in the video and shares: "It's Easter weekend, and this is how she's sitting with her mimosa. So fabulous."

Christian's mother happily lifts her glass to toast to the camera, and she glamorously explains that she "just [got] back from a Caribbean cruise, and now [she’s] enjoying Easter with [her] family."

Joye proceeds to once again make a toast to the camera and expresses: "Love to everybody."

© Instagram Whoopi and Christian behind the scenes

The design extraordinaire advised his mother that she "should just sit out here all day," since "it's so beautiful," and she charmingly agreed.

In the video, the designer added that his mother will be celebrating the holiday by watching the Easter parade go by. Joye festively concluded the clip by happily adding: "We're celebrating this new life and a beautiful day."

© SHANE LAVANCHER Christian Siriano chatted to HELLO! ahead of the 2024 Met Gala

Celebrities show support for the big purchase

The touching video got more than 96,400 views and 2,426 comments as of writing, with some coming from doting celebrities.

Reese Witherspoon commented on the video: "Precious mama!!!" Take a look at the home below...

Christian Siriano walks through the house he bought for his mother

Molly Shannon added: "This is the best."

Melissa Gorga wrote: "This is everything. Congrats on life baby!"