Chelsea Clinton and Coco Rocha lead the star studded ABT ballet

Stars like Chelsea Clinton and Coco Rocha wowed on the night, with everyone donning their finest gowns for the event held at the David H. Koch Theater in the Lincoln Center.
Natalia herself stunned on the red carpet after ABT artistic director Susan Jaffe gushed over her incredible influence on American ballet.
“It’s one of the most classical, most demanding ballets in the world— for the court of ballet particularly, and she raised the level of all of the classicism in American Ballet Theatre, and really for the country,” Susan said. “It’s a really special honor to have her here with us tonight, to honor her, and of course get to see our glorious dancers.”
Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea was the spitting image of her mother at the ABT Gala, donning a simple black dress that fell to her ankles, complete with a black belt to cinch in her waist.
She paired the dress with black flats and a shiny wristwatch, wearing her long, light brown hair down past her shoulders.
Coco Rocha
The Canadian supermodel looked incredible in a black velvet jumpsuit with a large bow at one hip and a strapless neckline.
Coco wore strappy black heels with the look and pulled her luscious brown hair into a slick ponytail; she wore bold red lipstick for the occasion and a smoky eye.
She was joined by her mini-me, daughter Ioni, at the event. The two could’ve been twins as Ioni rocked a sleeveless black two-piece set with a high neckline and ruffled edges on the skirt.
The gorgeous outfit featured celestial designs and complimented the eight-year-old perfectly. Like her mother, Ioni wore her hair back into a ponytail.