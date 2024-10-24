Chelsea Clinton and Coco Rocha lead the star studded ABT ballet

New York’s finest stepped out on Thursday night at the American Ballet Theater Gala to celebrate the legendary ballerina and choreographer Natalia Makarova, and the fashion did not disappoint.

Stars like Chelsea Clinton and Coco Rocha wowed on the night, with everyone donning their finest gowns for the event held at the David H. Koch Theater in the Lincoln Center.

Natalia herself stunned on the red carpet after ABT artistic director Susan Jaffe gushed over her incredible influence on American ballet.

“It’s one of the most classical, most demanding ballets in the world— for the court of ballet particularly, and she raised the level of all of the classicism in American Ballet Theatre, and really for the country,” Susan said. “It’s a really special honor to have her here with us tonight, to honor her, and of course get to see our glorious dancers.”

Join HELLO! as we reveal the night’s best-dressed stars.

© Roy Rochlin Chelsea Clinton Chelsea was the spitting image of her mother at the ABT Gala, donning a simple black dress that fell to her ankles, complete with a black belt to cinch in her waist. She paired the dress with black flats and a shiny wristwatch, wearing her long, light brown hair down past her shoulders.



© Nina Westervelt Coco Rocha The Canadian supermodel looked incredible in a black velvet jumpsuit with a large bow at one hip and a strapless neckline. Coco wore strappy black heels with the look and pulled her luscious brown hair into a slick ponytail; she wore bold red lipstick for the occasion and a smoky eye. She was joined by her mini-me, daughter Ioni, at the event. The two could’ve been twins as Ioni rocked a sleeveless black two-piece set with a high neckline and ruffled edges on the skirt. The gorgeous outfit featured celestial designs and complimented the eight-year-old perfectly. Like her mother, Ioni wore her hair back into a ponytail.

© Roy Rochlin Misty Copeland Ballerina extraordinaire Misty Copeland looked as gorgeous as ever at the gala in an eye-catching sheer dress featuring large sunflower designs and a high neckline. She completed the look with strappy gold heels and a yellow purse to match and wore her long brown hair back in a half-up, half-down style.



© Roy Rochlin Candace Bushnell The Sex and the City author stepped out in a gorgeous red and white gown that showcased her toned figure at the event. The dress was loose-fitting and flowy with a matching belt to cinch in the waist; the gown had asymmetrical sleeves, with one draped over her shoulder and arm and the other bare. She wore her blonde hair in loose waves down past her shoulders and accessorized with a gold handbag.



© Eugene Gologursky Indre Rockefeller The businesswoman, who married into the famous Rockefeller family, looked stunning as she attended the gala with her friend Chelsea Clinton. Indre wore a maroon, velvety dress with a layered skirt, a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves with rose designs around the edges. She completed the look with strappy gold heels and her blonde hair worn in a chic updo.



© Theo Wargo Sabine Getty Sabine, who married into the powerful Getty family in 2015, donned a beige silk slip dress for the event, featuring back cutouts and an off-the-shoulder neckline. She paired the look with a black clutch with a large diamond clasp and matching black heels with a diamond buckle. The jewelry designer wore her bright blonde hair down her back in a straight style.



© Nina Westervelt Cynthia Rowley The fashion designer came to win with a stunning purple dress that featured a layered skirt, loose-fitting material and leopard print designs. Cynthia accessorized with a purple mesh flower around her neck and strappy animal print platform heels; she wore her long brown hair pulled back into a ponytail for the night.

