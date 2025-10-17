7 dog breeds that get along with cats so your pets live in harmony

The phrase "fight like cats and dogs" doesn't come from nowhere. Historically, the consensus has been that the two animals don't get along, with cartoons and cultural depictions further cementing the idea that, generally, they're total opposites with a vendetta for one another. But it's not the whole story. Some breeds indeed clash due to differing temperaments and instinct qualities, but some breeds of dogs and cats can live in harmony. This means animal lovers who consider themselves not just a dog or cat person can enjoy the warmth and reward from owning both pets.

If you're already the proud owner of a cat and are considering adding a pup to your family, it's worth researching the specific breeds which are more likely to be receptive to another animal in the home. It's also important to seek professional advice and consistently monitor your pets after introducing them when they're young.

© Getty Images Pug Pugs are generally considered a dog breed that has a social and good temperament, meaning they can get along with cats quite well. They also love getting cosy and cuddling, making them likely to embrace another furry friend in the home. Being a smaller breed means that they can be a practical dog to have in a home with multiple animals, just bear in mind the specific health issues that pugs can have.



© Getty Images Basset Hound Basset Hounds are friendly, calm and easy-going, so they're not likely to ruffle a cat's fur too much. These dogs are also known for being laid back and independent, which would suit cats well. However, it's still important to monitor the relationship between the animals when they first meet, as Basset Hounds can still possess some natural hunting instincts.



© Getty Images Bichon Frise Similar to pugs, the Bichon Frise is known as being sociable and friendly with both humans and other animals, making them a good option to go for when looking to bring in another animal into the home. Purina UK states that they are, however, very playful, so it's best to monitor the animals to begin with to make sure the cats aren't stressed or overstimulated.



© Getty Images Retrievers Both golden retrievers and Labrador retrievers are cited by Many Pets as great breeds to go for when deciding to bring a dog into a home where a cat already lives. This is mainly because they're very tolerant, trainable, gentle and friendly, meaning they're pretty easy going when it comes to being around other animals like cats, as well as other dogs and humans, too. Overall, they require a lot of exercise, so be prepared for your dog to wear you out more than your cat, but both breeds are known to live in harmony with feline friends.

© Getty Images King Charles Cavaliers King Charles Cavaliers are another breed of dog that is very gentle-natured and adaptable to their environment. Similar to retrievers, they also have a 'low prey drive', meaning they won't really be a threat to cats in the home. Cavaliers also thrive on companionship, not just from owners but from other pets, so if you're considering introducing a dog to your cat, this could be the perfect breed to go for.

© Getty Images Papillon Like a Bichon Frise, these dogs are small, therefore unlikely to intimidate a cat with their stature. They're also known as loving companions and, according to Purina UK, can be very sociable. They are, however, known for being high energy, so your cat may at times feel it needs a break from their housemate from time to time!

