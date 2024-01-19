5 rare photos of Joan Collins' ultra-private daughter Katyana Kass

Actress Joan Collins is the most glamorous and vivacious 90-year-old we know, married to her fifth husband Percy Gibson and a mother of three.

The former Dynasty star, who made her name as the feisty Alexis Colby in the hit 80s show, adores her family. Her children are Tara Newley, 60, Alexander Newley, 58, who she shares with her second husband Anthony Newley, and Katyana Kass, 51, daughter of Joan and Ron Kass, the icon's third husband.

In the documentary This is Joan Collins, the movie star commented on being a mum: "Motherhood was really exciting and I love every minute of it."

Joan with her former husband and Katyana's father Ron Kass

We don't often see photos of Katyana, who Joan welcomed into the world on 20 June 1972, and affectionately calls 'Katy'.

Tragically, Katyana was hit by a car when she was just eight years old. In the same documentary, Joan recalled: "She was knocked down by a car and sustained very serious brain injuries and I was told that she was going to die. She was in a coma for a very long time."

Her daughter spent 47 days in a coma, and according to MailOnline, Katyana was left with brain injuries following the near-fatal accident. She had another accident in 2012 when she fell in Joan's apartment block and broke her eye socket. Thankfully Katyana recovered fully.

Like her famous mother, Katyana followed Joan into acting and appeared in the movie The Optimists at age one.

See heartwarming photos of Joan and her daughter below…

Joan shared this lovely picture of herself and her daughter and wrote: "Happy to celebrate my beautiful daughter Katy's birthday with a lovely dinner party with all her friends. #birthdaygirl #celebration #party #friends #proudmother."

© Tim P. Whitby Actress Joan Collins and her daughte, Katyana Kass

Here are Joan and Katyana in 2009 at the 'Slim, Rich & Famous' Private View 9 in London. The ladies looked like they had a fun time together.

© Getty Katyana Kass and Joan Collins together in 2007

Mother and daughter looked ultra-stylist on a night out together in 2007, Joan in a chic cream ensemble and Katyana wearing black and red.

© Jordin Althaus Joan Collins, her daughter Katyana Kass and husband Percy Gibson

Katyana joined her mother and stepfather Percy at the LA Confidential Magazine Legends after-party in Beverly Hills in 2006.

© Ron Galella Katyana and Joan during 40th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The pair channeled old Hollywood back in 1983 at the 40th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel.