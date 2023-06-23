Joan Collins, 90, enjoys birthday dinner with rarely-seen daughter Katy

Joan Collins recently shared a touching family moment as she celebrated her youngest daughter Katy's birthday. Joan, best known for her iconic role in the hit series Dynasty, is usually discreet when it comes to posting family photos.

Still, she made an exception for the birthday celebration, sharing an image of her and her daughter.

The vivacious 90-year-old actress and her daughter beamed at the camera, Katy in a chic grey and black dress and Joan epitomising glamour in an off-the-shoulder blue gown.

Joan captioned the image, "Happy to celebrate my beautiful daughter Katy's birthday with a lovely dinner party with all her friends."

© Instagram Joan Collins' youngest daughter Katy just turned 51

Their last public outing together had been a rejuvenating spa weekend earlier in the year. In another Instagram post, Katy, clad in a blue padded jacket, is seen affectionately wrapping her arms around her famous mother's shoulders.

Joan's husband, Percy Gibson, was also part of the spa retreat to Champneys Spa in Henlow and featured in another photo, casually dressed in jeans and a blue hoodie.

Ever-elegant, Joan wore a long white scarf, a striped top, and a black jacket teamed with jeans and a baseball cap. She was full of praise for the spa retreat, writing: "Wonderfully refreshing week at #champneyshenlow - great treatments and fabulous friendly staff which is classic @champneysspas."

© Instagram Joan and Katy enjoy a spa weekend

Joan's fans cherished the rare glimpses of mother-daughter bonding, particularly as Joan had penned a book, "Katy: A Fight For Life", documenting her daughter's survival journey following a tragic accident in 1980.

The comments on the post echoed sentiments of admiration and love for the pair. "Your book about Katy was one of the first 'grown up' books I read as a child. She's just a bit older than me. I recognise her, lovely photo of you both!" one fan shared. Another enthused, "Family affair," while a third gushed, "You and Katy look lovely!"

Joan's daughter, born Katyana, recently turned 51. Joan, now Dame Joan Collins, is also mother to Tara and Alexander Newley from her first marriage to Anthony Newley.

Joan with her husband Percy

When Katy was just eight years old, she suffered serious injuries in a road accident and was in a coma for 47 days.

Her recovery was a miracle and a testament to her fighting spirit. A fall in 2012 left her with a broken eye socket, but she made a full recovery.

Joan's husband Percy Gibson, significantly younger than Joan, has been by her side for over 20 years. Their bond is so strong that Joan is often known to dismiss the age gap with the tongue-in-cheek comment, "If he dies, he dies." The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary at Claridge's last year.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Joan Collins and Percy Gibson seen attending the V&A 2023 Summer Party at The V&A

Percy, originally from Peru, is a well-known Hollywood producer, renowned for producing "Who Wants to be a Millionaire". His relationship with Joan is the latest in a series of high-profile partnerships for the actress.

Joan has previously been married to Maxwell Reed, Warren Beatty, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass, and Peter Holm.

However, Joan's current union with Percy has already outlasted her previous four marriages combined, a fact she humorously acknowledged in an interview with Jonathan Ross in 2020.