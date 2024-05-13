The likes of Kris Jenner, Goldie Hawn and Carole Middleton are reinventing the term grandmother in 2024 with their glamorous looks and vivacious lifestyles.

Age is just a number for these stunning celebrity grannies, who constantly wow us with their chic outfits, zest for life and doting relationships with their grandchildren. At 90 years old, national treasure Joan Collins still loves a party and looks stylish at every occasion.

Take a look at our glamorous star grandma photo gallery below…

© CARL DE SOUZA Carole Middleton, 69 The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton always looks so sophisticated when we see her at official royal outings - it's clear to see where her daughter Kate gets her sense of style from. Carole has seven grandchildren to keep her busy: William and Kate's three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, and her daughter Pippa's three kids, Arthur, five, Grace, three, and Rose, one. She's also grandma to her son James' little boy, Inigo, seven months. Carole has previously revealed her joy at playing with her grandchildren, telling Good Housekeeping: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground." She added: “As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

© Pascal Le Segretain Kris Jenner, 68 Matriarch Kris has a staggering 13 grandchildren! The glam granny previously posted on X: "Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother. Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day." Kris is a grandmother to her daughter Kim's four children, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, as well as Kourtney's four: Mason, Penelope, Reign and baby boy Rocky. Her son Rob is dad to son Dream, while Kylie Jenner is mum to Stormi and Aire. Khloe Kardashian has children True and Tatum.

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn, 78 Actress Goldie Hawn is the ultimate glam granny – her infectious laugh, flowing blonde locks and passion for exercise keep her young at heart. She's also extremely devoted to her family. Goldie's daughter Kate Hudson is mum to children Ryder, Bingham and Rani, while Goldie's son Oliver is dad to Wilder, Bodhi and Rio. Her other son Wyatt has sons Buddy and Boone.

© Dave Benett,getty Valerie Campbell, 72 Model and mum of supermodel Naomi Campbell recently became a grandmother when her star daughter welcomed her own children, a daughter and a son. Their names are not publicly known. In 2021, Valerie posted on her Instagram page: "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a long time to be grandmother."

© Michael Buckner Joan Collins, 90 Actress Joan Collins looks incredible for her 90 years. The icon has three children, Tara, Alexander and Katyana. Tara is mum to children Miel, 23 and Weston 21, while Alexander has one daughter, Ava, aged 21. Joan previously told HELLO! about ageing: "I was born with the happy gene and the energy gene. What makes me happiest is seeing my children happy. Honestly, life makes me happy and I’m very aware of how lucky I am. I’ve worked hard all my life, nobody has given me anything on a plate, but I wake up each morning thinking how fortunate I am. I’m very fit and healthy now – knock on wood – and I try to look after myself."

© Getty Priscilla Presley, 78 The widow of Elvis Presley has two grandchildren, Riley and Benjamin, who are the children of her late daughter Lisa Marie. In February 2023, Priscilla paid tribute to her daughter and wrote on her Instagram page: "Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together. From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family."