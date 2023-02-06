Exclusive: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen celebrates his granddaughters' joint christening - see photos

A year to the day after he was proud father of the bride at the wedding of his daughter Hermione, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen was back with his family at the 12th-century church of St John the Baptist and the magnificent Mansion House of Cirencester Park in their Gloucestershire home town.

However, this time, the flamboyant interior designer was enjoying his other favourite role – as doting grandfather – at the christening of his two little granddaughters.

"There was something very beautiful about having the christening on the exact same day at the same ravishing Cotswold church with the same vicar and exact same venue afterwards for celebration tea," Laurence tells us, sharing photographs of the special occasion on 22 January exclusively with HELLO!

This day was all about Romilly, the six-month-old daughter of Hermione and her husband Drew Marriott, and 15-month-old Demelza, whose parents are Laurence’s elder daughter Cecile and her husband Dan Rajan – and the cute cousins reacted very differently to their moment in the spotlight.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's family celebration

Copyright: Rebecca Faith

While bathtime-loving Romilly, wearing a gown from her father’s family, was in her element, Demelza was "livid when the water came near her", Laurence says.

"They are two very different human beings," he continues. "Romilly is without doubt the most beatific child you will ever meet in your life. She is so placid and peaceful.

"Whereas Demelza is such a madam, but so incredibly glamorous and charismatic with it. If something is wrong, she doesn’t just cry; it is operatic what comes out of her mouth."

There was also a starring role for Demelza’s big brother, six-year-old Albion. "He is completely showbiz – I don’t know where he gets that from," says 57-year-old Laurence, with a smile.

The christening was also a moment for Hermione, 24, who is head of retail and marketing at her father's design company, to remember her own big day.

"For Drew and I to be able to relive it with our daughter was perfect. She was a stowaway at our wedding!"

Photographs by Rebecca Faith

