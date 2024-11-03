Exclusive: Gabriela Peacock reveals her delight at 'sharing' pregnancy with close friend Princess Beatrice

Nutritionist-to-the-stars Gabriela Peacock has invited HELLO! into her home in the Cotswolds for an exclusive interview and photoshoot as she and her close friend Princess Beatrice tell us how happy they are to be going through their pregnancies together.

Gabriela is soon to be a mum of four

"I'm so excited for Beatrice and it's really good fun to be able to share my pregnancy with my friend; I don't think I've ever had that before," says Gabriela, 45, who is godmother to Beatrice's three-year-old daughter Sienna, while Beatrice is godmother to Gabriela's daughter Iris, seven.

"She was one of the first people I told when I fell pregnant. We've been sharing a lot of tips; I just sent her a picture of the best pregnancy leggings. Bea spends a lot of time in the countryside now too, and she's only a short drive away, so it's super nice for us and it will be lovely for the babies to be friends too."

© Getty Princess Beatrice recently announced her pregnancy too

Beatrice, 36, who with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced her own happy news last month, is equally delighted to have Gabriela nearby and to be able to turn to her for nutrition tips as her pregnancy progresses.

The former model has her own GP Nutrition range of supplements and is about to launch a new multi-nutrient range that supports pregnancy.

Gabriela and Beatrice have been close friends for many years

"Gabriela and I have been friends for a long time and the most wonderful thing about our friendship is how honest we can be with each other, especially about health and wellness but also about motherhood and now pregnancy," Beatrice tells HELLO!.

"I am grateful we are going through this process together and I am learning a lot about how to find balance from Gabriela's work. We are lucky enough to have children at similar ages and stages, and having such a thoughtful friend to laugh with together through the moments is a wonderful support system.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice supported Gabriela at her recent book launch

"My favourite thing I have learnt from Gabriela is the importance of choosing small, effective tools for balance," she adds. "When you are growing families, sometimes there is not a lot of time to make it all perfect all the time, so with Gabriela's help I have been able to add a few things to try that help me and my family feel good and prioritise our health."

Gabriela, who is credited with preparing Prince Harry and Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie for their weddings and counts a string of A-list stars as clients and friends, including Dame Joan Collins, models Yasmin Le Bon and Jodie Kidd and singer James Blunt, also reveals how she endured several IVF cycles before she finally fell pregnant.

Gabriela is keeping on top of her nutrition for her pregnancy

"I wanted another baby pretty much straight after the twins, because when you have multiple small children at the same time, it feels like you can't really spend that much time with them alone because it is so hardcore," explains Gabriela, who shares children Maia, 13, and seven-year-old twins Iris and Caspar with financier husband David.

"When they were around two years old, I thought again, wouldn't it be nice to have to have one more? But it's been quite difficult and for at least five years I really, really wanted another baby. We would try, then give up for a couple of years, and try again. This year, when I was turning 45, I thought let's give it one more go."

