Chris Evans becomes a dad as he welcomes baby with wife Alba Baptista — see the name's meaning

Congratulations are in order for Alba Baptista and Chris Evans. The couple, who quietly tied the knot in September 2023, welcomed their first child together on Friday, October 24, in Massachusetts, where the Knives Out actor is originally from. The Avengers star, 44, and the Portuguese actress, 28, are largely private when it comes to their relationship. They were first romantically linked in January 2022, and married in a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts the following year.

Per TMZ, Alba and Chris welcomed a daughter, who they named Alma Grace Baptista Evans, and who was born at 1:27pm. Alma means soul in both Spanish and Portuguese, the latter being the first-time mom's native tongue.

Though the first-time parents are staunchly private about their relationship, in 2023, Chris made a rare comment about his wedding during an appearance at New York's Comic-Con, revealing that they actually held two wedding ceremonies, the one in Cape Cod, and another in Portugal, where Alba was born.

"It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies," he said at the time, adding: "They were wonderful and beautiful. It's a lot, planning a wedding. For those [of] you who are married, it takes a lot out of you."

"Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It's the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

© Getty Images Alma and Chris are first-time parents

Chris also didn't shy away from emphasizing just how much he was looking forward to becoming a dad and having a family with Alba. Speaking with People in 2022, he said: "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

© Instagram The Marvel star and his wife Alba Baptista have welcomed their first child

It is unclear how Chris and Alba met or when exactly they started dating, though some have pointed out that they were both filming projects in Europe in 2021. They first sparked romance rumors early that year when they followed each other on Instagram, but it wasn't until late 2022 that they were spotted for the first time together walking hand in hand around New York City. They went public with their relationship shortly after in January 2023, after Chris shared a round-up of 2022 that included PDA-filled snaps with his now-wife.

© Getty Images The couple are the proud parents of a baby girl named Alma

Alba first started acting in her teens, though mainly in Portuguese series and films, such as Simão Cayatte's short film Miami, plus shows like A Criação, A Impostora and Jogo Duplo. She made her debut in an English-language role when she starred as lead character Ava in Netflix's Warrior Nun, which premiered on July 2, 2020. Fans of her and Chris suspect the two met when she was in Europe filming its second season (Chris was filming The Gray Man), which premiered on November 10, 2022.