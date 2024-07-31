Rumer Willis' baby daughter Lou draws comparisons to dad Bruce Willis with touching new snaps

Rumer Willis is feeling the love of having her family members so close by as they celebrate a slew of recent occasions, and her fans are also sensing the presence of her dad.

The 35-year-old shared a slew of new photos and videos on Instagram from a family trip to their hometown of Hailey, Idaho, where she and her sisters Scout and Tallulah were raised.

They were joined by her adorable daughter Louetta "Lou" Isley Thomas, 15 months, and mom Demi Moore, as they spent a few days relaxing in their beautiful home and taking in some sunshine and relaxation.

Rumer shared several glimpses of herself playing with Lou, allowing her cheeky side to come out and clearly loving motherhood. She gushed in her caption: "My baby girl walking through the grass in my hometown with my family is the manifestation of everything I've ever dreamed of."

Fans of the actress took to social media to gush over the photos as well, and several of them happened to notice just how much of a resemblance Lou bore to her grandfather Bruce Willis.

"Does she look like your Dad, or what? WOW," one enthused, with another saying: "I can see her grandfather Bruce in her beautiful face." A third also noticed she was a lookalike of her father's, Derek Richard Thomas, saying: "Just when I think she looks exactly like her mama… I see a lot of Papa!!!!!"

© Instagram Rumer shared some new glimpses of vacation time with her family

The family jetted off for a quick vacation to celebrate Scout's 33rd birthday, which was earlier this month. Rumer shared a peek at their waterside shebang, which involved bikinis, tanning, and some pool floaties.

"River Monsters for @scoutlaruewillis birthday," she captioned outtakes from the celebration. "No place I would rather be than by your side. My leg bruise is courtesy of my first time trick riding on a horse woohoo."

Scout herself marked the big day with a photo of herself beside a stuffed lioness and wrote: "I AM 33! IT'S MY BIRTHDAY! MY JESUS YEAR BEGINS! I AM SO HAPPY! I AM SO LUCKY! I FEEL SO GRATEFUL! I REALLY LIKE MYSELF AND I LOVE WHO I BECOME EVERY DAY! I LOVE MY LIFE! I FEEL SO INSPIRED AND THIS IS GOING TO BE THE BEST YEAR OF MY LIFE SO FAR!"

Her mom Demi also took to Instagram with a tribute to her middle daughter, writing: "My sweet angel @scoutlaruewillis. Happy Happy Birthday!"

© Instagram Fans fawned over how much baby Lou looked like her grandfather Bruce

"I am so privileged to be your mother and so grateful to be sharing this journey of life with you! The best is yet to come and I am so excited to see the magic that unfolds for you! I love you!"

Rumer was recently a guest on the Today Show, and spoke with Hoda Kotb about seeing her father get so involved in baby Lou's milestones despite his ongoing struggles with frontotemporal dementia.

© Instagram The family jointly celebrated Scout's 33rd birthday in Idaho

Mentioning how much Lou was fond of her grandfather, she sweetly noted: "Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet!"