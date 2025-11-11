Louise Redknapp bursting with pride over towering teen Beau's future in 'special' update

Louise Redknapp is reminiscing on her "favourite times" as a mother to mark a special family occasion. The 51-year-old took to social media on Monday to celebrate her son Beau’s 17th birthday. The star shares sons Charley, 21, and Beau with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. The singer penned a heartwarming birthday tribute to her youngest son on Instagram. "To my special baby boy words can not describe how proud I am of you!" she wrote.

"My favourite times are being in the car singing at the top of our voices as I take you to football training, I love your approach to life and how you throw yourself into everything, good luck in all you have got coming your way, you’re charming, you’re fun and full of kindness and I’m so proud be your mum!" Louise finished the sweet message by wishing her son "Happy Birthday Beau Beau," adding a blue heart emoji. She signed off with "Love Mum xxx". The star posted several photos of her son taken throughout his childhood to celebrate his birthday, including an adorable photo of her holding Beau when he was a baby.

Louise Redknapp's younger son Beau is all grown up!

Louise shared throwback photos to when Beau was younger

She included a more recent photo of them together, showing her teen son is absolutely grown up and towering over her already. Louise noted her son’s football accomplishments, including photos of him in uniforms across his sports career from when he was younger to now. At the end of the post, she added a picture of them together from when Beau signed with Brentford FC. The teen announced in July that he had signed a scholarship with the football club.

Louise's family life

Louise has sons Charley and Beau

The Eternal alum often celebrates her sons and their milestones on her social media. In August, she posted she was "super proud" of Beau after he "smashed" his GCSEs. A month earlier in July, she marked her eldest son Charly turning 21. "Chaz I am so proud of you and the charming young man you have become, you’ve been my partner in crime and shadow since day one and nothing makes me happier than seeing you living your best life," she gushed on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2022, the singer opened up about her close bond with her two sons ahead of Charly’s move to the US. "We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates. It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge." Louise added her son Beau was “really going to miss him, they're close”. She continued: “Even though they fight and they argue, they're brothers. When they're home the house feels so full of life and energy."