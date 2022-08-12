Exclusive: Louise Redknapp opens up about special bond with her sons ahead of 'tough' family change

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that Lousie Redknapp has a very special bond with her two sons, Charley, 18, and Beau,13.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO! this week, the doting mother opened up about how she really feels ahead of her eldest son's big move to the US, as well as all things fashion and how she channels her unbreakable confidence.

"I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend," Louise explained, when asked about how she feels ahead of Charley's move to Arizona. "I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates.

"It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge."

Louise is so close to her boys

"I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one."

She added: "Until we get there and we know his sports schedule it's a bit difficult. I've just got flights on hold sort of between now and Christmas like literally every other week. We'll find a way, I'll make sure of it. I won't go more than four or five weeks without seeing him."

As for little how younger brother Beau is handling the change, Louise confessed: "I think there's part of Beau that's excited because he did say to me, 'Oh mum I think I might swap bedrooms!'

Charley is heading to the states for rugby and university

"I think he's really going to miss him, they're close. Even though they fight and they argue, they're brothers. When their home the house feels so full of life and energy."

Whilst the singing sensation prepares to say goodbye to her eldest child, she revealed it was actually her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp, who encouraged the teenager to study across the Atlantic.

She said: "His dad was the one that kind suggested it, and thought it would be a good idea for him. So I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to say no'. If that's what he wants to do, then I'll back whatever he wants to do. It was more of a surprise to me that he was going to go and do that. But like I said, it's a great opportunity. And I hope that he has an amazing time."

Little Beau is so sweet

The Eternals star also explained that her stunning Surrey abode - which often played host to many of Charley's friends - will feel somewhat empty. Louise explained: "It's always my house that their mates come to, so I often get home and there will be like six 18-year-olds lounging around in the kitchen making themselves dinner.

"I've really got used to having my home as kind of like the hub. Many of Chaz's mates will say to me, 'Thank you for letting us make so many memories in your home, you've always been so good to us all, always been here, we're always turning up after a night out' and I'm like 'Yeah you are.' So as much as some days I've wanted to kill them all, I've loved it."

"It's been lovely to have that kind of relationship with my kids where they feel they can bring their mates back and be themselves and hang out. I'm really close to my boys, they're not perfect, but to me they are."

Charley recently celebrated his 18th birthday

It's clear that Louise is well and truly mum goals as not only is she the ultimate super host but she also has the best sense of style! During the interview, the doting mum revealed her incredible top tips on how to stay feeling confident and sexy.

"For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into.

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match.

"I don't do this whole, 'that's nice for a Saturday night and that's nice for a Monday morning', to me you should be able to wear what you wear on a Monday morning on a Saturday night but just dress it up."

Louise is a style icon

Her confidence doesn't stop with her outfits as she confessed she also adores natural make-up, which is why the star pairing up with NIVEA couldn't be more of a match made in heaven.

"Nivea approached me about their luminous 630 cream (see how they spell it) which was for pigmentation and dark spots. I gave it a go, tried it for three months, religiously, and yeah, it did 100% work. I mean, the proof was in the pudding.

"As you can imagine, Nivea do everything completely by the book. I spent a bit of time talking to the women in white coats about how it's made it took 12 years [to make], so 12 years of work has gone into this pot of magic."

Nivea has always been a go-to brand for Louise

Talking about her own makeup routine she said: "I really love that beachy glowy look. so obviously, I'd have my fluid SPF in it.

"A natural look is the way I like to go, even on a night out my makeup doesn't really change. I maybe put a little bit more on in the same area. I don't think I've ever worn a false lash. Once for work and I remember thinking, never again!"

