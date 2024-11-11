Louise Redknapp shares photos of towering son Beau for emotional reason

Singer Louise Redknapp took a trip down memory lane on Sunday in honour of her son Beau's milestone sixteenth birthday.

To mark the special occasion, the mother-of-two opted to upload a carousel of heartwarming family photos to her Instagram page.

© Instagram The singer welcomed Beau in 2009

Amongst the images, the 50-year-old included several newborn snapshots, a picture of herself on holiday with her two towering sons, and a sweet photo of Beau hugging Louise from behind while at home.

In one charming snap, Beau looked so tall posing at the beach alongside Charley and Louise. The sibling duo twinned in matching linen shirts while Louise oozed confidence in a crop top and high-waisted shorts.

© Instagram Louise shares Beau and Charley with her ex, Jamie

In her caption, Louise penned a touching celebratory message which read: "To my little ray of sunshine, you'll always be my baby no matter how old you get.

"I'm so incredibly proud of you, keep working hard and achieve all your dreams and goals. I'll always be by your side and supporting from the side lines."

© Instagram Louise paid tribute to Beau on his birthday

She finished by adding: "I love you more than anything. Happy birthday beautiful. Sweet sixteen Beau Beau."

The star's fans and friends were quick to share their birthday well-wishes in the comments section. "Crikey Louise they are towering over you, one day I'll be in the same position lol!" wrote one, while a second noted: "Can't believe how grown up he is," and a third added: "Happy birthday! He's the double of his dad."

The 'Let's Go Round Again' hitmaker shares Beau, 16, and Charley, 20, with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. Louise was married to the former England footballer from 1998 to 2018.

© Getty Images The former couple split in 2017

While they've remained on good terms, Louise has since found love with boyfriend Drew Michael while Jamie is married to Swedish model, Frida. The pair welcomed son Raphael into the world in 2021.

In 2022, Louise spoke to HELLO! about her relationship with ex Jamie following their divorce.

"I still love him," she admitted. "After 21 years together, how could I not still love him? He's the father of my boys. Jamie's a great dad and is very proud that our sons love me so much. He has old-fashioned values and tells them to respect and love their mum."

© Getty Images Since their split, Louise has found love with boyfriend Drew Michael

Of their parenting style, she went on to say: "We have a great system co-parenting them between us. Our rule is that while one of us is working, the other is with them.

"We both want the kids all the time and encourage the other to go out so that we can have them. We share everything, too. On Christmas Day we do the presents together, they're from us both. Maybe this works now because neither of us is in a relationship, but I like to think it will always be like that."