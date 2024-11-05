Louise Redknapp's son towers over her in adorable photo

Louise and Jamie Redknapp are proud parents to two sons, Charley, 20, and Beau, 15.

The affection goes both ways, as Monday saw Charley take to Instagram to wish his mother a happy birthday, sending her his love as she turned 50.

In the adorable photo, which shows the mother-son duo smiling for the camera, Charley looks so like his Eternal star mum with the same hazel eyes, full lips and bone structure, but one way they differ is in the height department.

© Instagram Charley Redknapp wished his mum a happy birthday

Louise is famously tiny, standing just above five foot, while her son takes after his father, who is six foot tall.

As well as the recent photo, which illustrates how much taller Charley is than his mum, the 20-year-old also posted a throwback snap, which sees him as a toddler, being snuggled by Louise – so cute!

© Instagram Charley also posted a throwback photo

Louise's younger son Beau posted a similarly sweet snap on his social media, sharing a photo of him cuddling Louise close when he was much younger.

© Instagram Beau Redknapp wished his mother a happy birthday with a throwback photo

Louise Redknapp's 50th birthday

In honour of her big day, Louise posted a series of sultry photographs of herself in the outfit she wore to the Pride of Britain Awards last month, comprising of a sheer lace skirt with a satin blouse courtesy Dolce & Gabbana. However, in the photos taken in her hotel room, Louise has abandoned her skirt in favour of the no-trousers trend, simply posing in a pair of satin bloomers.

In the snap, she held onto her pair of crystal toe-capped Yves Saint Laurent stilettos, suggesting the fun photos were taken after the awards show.

Louise captioned the carousel: "Hello Five Oh…" with her followers rushing to celebrate her milestone in the comments.

The nineties icon is the latest of the stars from the era to turn 50, with her fellow former popstar, Victoria Beckham, celebrating her 50th birthday in a similarly fabulous way in April of this year.

Just this week, VB sang the praises of her new decade, telling Harper's Bazaar: "I woke up at 50, and I gave a [expletive] less."

Perhaps Louise will follow Victoria's lead and throw caution to the wind as she welcomes in her new era.