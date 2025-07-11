Novak Djokovic's rarest photos of children Stefen and Tara he hardly shares on social media

Anyone who follows tennis will know that Novak Djokovic's biggest supporters are his family.

Whether it's at Roland Garros, the US Open, or any other major grand slam, the athlete's wife, Jelena, and their adorable two children, Stefan, ten, and Tara, seven, are always by the sidelines cheering him on.

And this year's Wimbledon Championships are certainly no different.

Novak has, perhaps unsurprisingly, stormed through the 2025 grass tournament so far and is set to face world number one Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals on Friday, with the Serbian-born champ hoping to make it to the final and be in with a chance of bagging his eighth title at SW19.

Those who have been watching the 38-year-old's matches at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club this year might have also spotted that whenever Novak wins, he immediately looks over to his two children sitting in their private box as they perform a delightful 'pump it up' celebratory dance move.

© Instagram Novak and Jelena Djokovic married in 2014 and share two kids

It's an adorable moment between the proud father and his kids, demonstrating the close-knit bond the family has.

Click through the gallery to see the rare and sweet photos of Novak and Jelena with Stefan and Tara.

© Instagram Novak and Jelena bring their two children to grand slam tournaments so that Stefan and Tara can cheer their dad on, but on social media, the photos are few and far between. The couple also conceal their faces with emojis, for an added layer of privacy.

© Instagram It's clear they're keen to protect their children's privacy as much as possible, but when they do share photos, fans are overjoyed to see the beautiful family all together. This adorable snap that Jelena posted shows their shadows on the ground while out for a walk in the sunshine.



© Instagram Novak's family are his number one fans, so when Djokovic won his first-ever gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024, the whole family gathered for a group photo. Stefan, who is his dad's double, was wearing his medal proudly while Tara stood in front. Jelena looked overwhelmed with happiness and draped one arm around her husband and another around her boy.

© Instagram This photo is stunning. Jelena shared this snap of the family-of-four running down the enormous lawn they have in their back garden at their home in Marbella, said to be worth $8 million, while holding balloons and decorations for Tara's birthday.



© Instagram Thanks to Djokovic's Wimbledon success over the years, the family has become more than familiar with London. But it's not only SW19 they get to explore. This sweet snap shows Jelena walking hand in hand with her two children while heading towards the London Eye.



© Instagram This photo, shared by Jelena, shows how special a mother-daughter bond is. Tara and her mother are sitting in the sand while enjoying their vacation and laughing together.

