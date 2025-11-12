Faith Hill keeps it casual for rare public date night with Tim McGraw to support daughter Audrey — see photos

Both Faith Hill and Tim McGrawhave been in the spotlight for decades now as country stars and as a power couple and now the duo have shown their immense support for their daughter Audrey McGraw's time in the spotlight with her budding musical career. Faith made a rare public appearance while keeping it casual as she arrived for the 23-year-old's New York City set on November 6 at the Silver Lining Lounge.
She donned an effortless black ensemble featuring a cozy turtleneck sweater, baggy pants and boots. She completed the look by going sans-makeup, with her hair slicked back and wore Tim sported a grey sweater, blue jeans, and a dark gray beanie with brown boots, with blue and black accents and red laces. Audrew wore a matching set with a flower pattern and cutouts, as she showed off her impressive abs and a bold pixie haircut.
Faith and Tim were seen lovingly watching their daughter take the stage alongside the intimate crowd. Post-performance, Audrey shared on social media: "That was a fun night at Silver Lining Lounge. Cheers to more music filled nights. Let's continue to cherish that connection, it's more than necessary." This isn't the first time that the parents have cheered on their daughter's musical aspirations. Tim recently shared a video of Audrey joining him on stage to sing Heart's "Barracuda," and he wrote: "Had a special guest last night!"
In October he hyped up his daughter's then-upcoming performance by commenting: "Can't wait to see our girl shine!!!!" Last year, Tim shared a video of Audrey singing Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man," while playing the piano and wrote: "We love it when Audrey comes home and sits at the piano. She's a true artist and we love the things she's writing too! #prouddad."
He lovingly added: "I mean we get to hear this whenever she's home. She'll sit on the piano and we can hear this all through the house and we can hear the stuff that's writing and I'm telling you, her voice and the things that she writes are just so mind-blowing and so deep and so special." Just this summer Audrey served as the special guest for Brandi Carlile's The Last Time Tour.
She kicked off the tour at the Royal Albert Hall and shared online: "Brandi is so incredibly special to me. The Royal Albert Hall is so special to me... I had tears in my eyes the whole night and still do. Brandi, thank you. Your art is so precious. It is so strong. Listening to you is truly a singular feeling." Audrey was actually named after Faith's full name which is Audrey Faith Hill. She attended a private high school in Nashville called Ensworth School. Audrey was also cast for several modeling jobs including Tory Burch in 2020. She also starred in Tim's music video "7500 OBO." The rising star often posts videos of herself singing and playing the piano, during which she shows off her talented skillset.