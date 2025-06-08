Faith Hill makes first public appearance in months beside lookalike youngest daughter with Tim McGraw — photos

Faith Hill has stepped away from the spotlight over the past couple years, not only in terms of her career moves but also her personal presence.

However, the country music icon, 57, gave fans a glimpse of her life and style now with a rare public appearance before the weekend hit, her first public showing in months.

Faith stepped out for the 2025 CMA Fest Nightly Concerts in Nashville, Tennessee, where she and husband Tim McGraw are also based, alongside her youngest daughter, 23-year-old Audrey McGraw.

© Getty Images Faith and her daughter Audrey stepped out at the 2025 CMA Fest on June 6

Tim, 58, and Faith also share older daughters Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26. Faith's last public appearance, in fact, was in November 2024 at the opening night of Gracie's off-Broadway debut Babe.

The "Breathe" singer looked stunning on Friday night, June 6, at CMA Fest dressed simply in salmon-colored corduroy pants with a graphic tee, black quilted leather jacket, and an off-white cowboy hat sporting a gold chain.

Faith was pictured alongside Audrey and other performers on the night, mingling, caught in heartfelt conversations, and posing for photos. Some included Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey, and Rita Wilson (who also happens to be a close family friend of theirs and of Audrey's boyfriend Manuel Garcia-Rulfo).

© Getty Images The country music star was seen interacting with several of the night's headline performers

Earlier this year, Faith and Tim also stepped out to support their daughter Gracie during her performance at Carnegie Hall. Babe's opening night was the former's first red carpet in over a year, following August 2023's Annual ACM Awards with Audrey and Maggie, celebrating Tim's award that night.

As for professional endeavors, the "This Kiss" singer has not released new music since 2017, although she hasn't spoken out or mentioned the idea of retirement. Her last studio album was 2017's The Rest of Our Life, a collaborative album with Tim.

Tim, meanwhile, continues to release new music, last dropping an album, Standing Room Only, in 2023 and setting out on a tour to accompany it. At his Music City Rodeo show last week, he teased a new record on the horizon as well.

© Getty Images The singer was pictured speaking with Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, Rita Wilson and Shaboozey, among others

As for non-musical pursuits, Faith was last seen on the screen in 2022, when she and her husband joined forces to star in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 as Margaret and James Dutton respectively.

While only released as a 10-episode miniseries, concluding in February 2022, it received positive reviews from critics and audiences, who saw the couple act on screen together for the first time.

Faith has also seemingly deleted her social media profile, quietly taking her presence offline. Tim and their three daughters continue to stay active on a variety of platforms, and will occasionally share glimpses of the more private matriarch as well.

© Getty Images The photos showcase Faith's first public appearance in months, since November 2024

During an appearance on the podcast TL's Road House with fellow country music star Tracy Lawrence recently, the "Highway Don't Care" singer credited finding and marrying Faith in 1996 as the thing that "saved" him.

"I've been lucky, I've been very fortunate," Tim said of his early life and career. "First off, meeting my wife saved my life. I mean, I was a wild man. I was having fun! She turned my life around and I couldn't have found a better woman."