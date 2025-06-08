Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Faith Hill makes first public appearance in months beside lookalike youngest daughter with Tim McGraw — photos
Subscribe
Faith Hill makes first public appearance in months beside lookalike youngest daughter with Tim McGraw — photos
Faith Hill attends the Launch of Paramount+ UK at Outernet London on June 20, 2022 in London, England© Getty Images

Faith Hill makes first public appearance in months beside lookalike youngest daughter with Tim McGraw — photos

The "Breathe" singer and the Standing Room Only hitmaker share daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Faith Hill has stepped away from the spotlight over the past couple years, not only in terms of her career moves but also her personal presence.

However, the country music icon, 57, gave fans a glimpse of her life and style now with a rare public appearance before the weekend hit, her first public showing in months.

Faith stepped out for the 2025 CMA Fest Nightly Concerts in Nashville, Tennessee, where she and husband Tim McGraw are also based, alongside her youngest daughter, 23-year-old Audrey McGraw.

Rita Wilson, Audrey McGraw and Faith Hill attend day two of CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images
Faith and her daughter Audrey stepped out at the 2025 CMA Fest on June 6

Tim, 58, and Faith also share older daughters Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26. Faith's last public appearance, in fact, was in November 2024 at the opening night of Gracie's off-Broadway debut Babe.

The "Breathe" singer looked stunning on Friday night, June 6, at CMA Fest dressed simply in salmon-colored corduroy pants with a graphic tee, black quilted leather jacket, and an off-white cowboy hat sporting a gold chain.

Faith was pictured alongside Audrey and other performers on the night, mingling, caught in heartfelt conversations, and posing for photos. Some included Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey, and Rita Wilson (who also happens to be a close family friend of theirs and of Audrey's boyfriend Manuel Garcia-Rulfo).

Jelly Roll and Faith Hill attend day two of CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images
The country music star was seen interacting with several of the night's headline performers

Earlier this year, Faith and Tim also stepped out to support their daughter Gracie during her performance at Carnegie Hall. Babe's opening night was the former's first red carpet in over a year, following August 2023's Annual ACM Awards with Audrey and Maggie, celebrating Tim's award that night.

As for professional endeavors, the "This Kiss" singer has not released new music since 2017, although she hasn't spoken out or mentioned the idea of retirement. Her last studio album was 2017's The Rest of Our Life, a collaborative album with Tim.

Tim, meanwhile, continues to release new music, last dropping an album, Standing Room Only, in 2023 and setting out on a tour to accompany it. At his Music City Rodeo show last week, he teased a new record on the horizon as well.

Faith Hill and Kelsea Ballerini attend day two of CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.© Getty Images
The singer was pictured speaking with Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, Rita Wilson and Shaboozey, among others

As for non-musical pursuits, Faith was last seen on the screen in 2022, when she and her husband joined forces to star in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 as Margaret and James Dutton respectively.

While only released as a 10-episode miniseries, concluding in February 2022, it received positive reviews from critics and audiences, who saw the couple act on screen together for the first time. 

Faith has also seemingly deleted her social media profile, quietly taking her presence offline. Tim and their three daughters continue to stay active on a variety of platforms, and will occasionally share glimpses of the more private matriarch as well.

Jelly Roll, Shaboozey and Faith Hill attend day two of CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images
The photos showcase Faith's first public appearance in months, since November 2024

During an appearance on the podcast TL's Road House with fellow country music star Tracy Lawrence recently, the "Highway Don't Care" singer credited finding and marrying Faith in 1996 as the thing that "saved" him.

"I've been lucky, I've been very fortunate," Tim said of his early life and career. "First off, meeting my wife saved my life. I mean, I was a wild man. I was having fun! She turned my life around and I couldn't have found a better woman."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Faith Hill’s down-to-earth personality shines through in throwback video from early days of fame

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More