Tim McGraw debuts incredible transformation after being forced to cancel shows

Tim McGraw looked incredible as he stepped out in Nashville following a recent back surgery that forced him to walk with a cane while recovering from the ordeal.

The country icon was glowing as he walked the streets in a maroon T-shirt and green cargo pants, complete with blue sneakers and a pair of black sunglasses.

The most shocking part of his look, however, was his freshly shaved head, as well as his prominent biceps, which appeared stronger than ever.

With his head of brown hair gone completely, Tim was worlds away from his usual country crooner look, and seemed more confident with his body on the mend.

Recent recovery

© Getty Images for ABA Tim looked incredible following a string of health issues

While Tim has had to adjust his workout routine in recent months after undergoing back surgery, he told iHeartRadio in January that he was at the gym every single day when not on tour.

"[Touring is] different, because a little bit more stamina has to be involved when you're playing every single night and playing long shows. But yeah, I try to keep it to once a day when I'm not touring," he told the outlet.

The 58-year-old has been battling a string of health issues in recent years and was forced to cancel his performance at the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event on July 21.

Stepping back

© Denise Truscello He was forced to cancel his 2024 tour

Tim also canceled his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour to undergo urgent knee surgery. He opened up about his lengthy recovery on the TL's Road House podcast in May, sharing how close he came to retiring.

"To have almost a year of just sitting there [doing nothing], and I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it. This might be time to hang it up," he admitted on the show.

"I have to be very careful about what I do," he continued. "What I do do is everything is intentional. I can't move quickly; there's no turning real quick to do something."

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Tim is recovering from back surgery

"Everything has to be very intentional; everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages," Tim added.

"It has changed the way I do a live show. It's gonna come to a point to where I'm either gonna have to decide to change the way I do a live show to continue to do it or just not do it anymore."

On the mend

© Instagram Tim used a cane for support during a trip to Copenhagen

He made a triumphant return to the stage in May at the Music City Rodeo in Nashville, and brought his three daughters onstage to join him in singing "Last Dollar (Fly Away)". He shares Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23, with his wife and fellow country star Faith Hill.

The couple went to Copenhagen to cheer on their youngest daughter as she opened for Brandi Carlisle in June, with Tim relying on his cane for support.

"Hangin with my baby in Copenhagen to see @audreymcgraw on tour with the fabulous @brandicarlile," he captioned an Instagram photo of the lovebirds.

To learn more about Tim and Faith's daughter Audrey, watch below...