Shakira's dapper son, 12, almost towers over her in rare family red carpet appearance

Shakira's two sons are growing up fast, and it appears they will be taking after their 6'4 dad, Gerard Piqué, judging by their latest red carpet appearance. The 48-year-old singer was joined by her kids, Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10, at the Zootopia 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, and while Sasha is still a good head-and-shoulders below his mom for now, her eldest son, Milan, almost towered over her nearly 5'2 frame, which was given a little extra height by platform heels.

Shakira, who recorded the song "Zoo" for the forthcoming animated movie, looked gorgeous in a purple, figure-hugging Stella McCartney turtleneck dress with long sleeves and an asymmetric, ruffled hemline, which showcased her toned legs. Milan and Sasha coordinated with their mom and wore matching purple Stella McCartney suits with white shirts, lavender bow ties, and white sneakers.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer didn't have as far to travel to the premiere after relocating from Spain to Miami following her split from Gerard in 2022 after 11 years together. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," Shakira confirmed in a statement at the time.

In April 2023, she revealed that she and her sons were leaving Barcelona, where they had lived with Gerard while he played for FC Barcelona. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shakira wrote: "I established myself in Barcelona to give my kids stability, the same one we are now looking for in another corner of the world alongside my family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in search of their happiness."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children we rarely see in photos

© Getty Images Shakira's son Milan (L) almost towered over her nearly 5'2 frame

© Getty Images Sasha (L), Shakira, and Milan (R) all looked great in their coordinating purple outfits

Expressing her gratitude to those who supported her during her time in Barcelona, Shakira continued: "Thank you to everyone that surfed with me in the Barcelona waves, the city in which I learned that friendship is longer than love. Thanks to everyone that helped me, dried my tears, inspired me, and made me grow. Thanks to all my Spanish fans that gave me their loyalty and love. For you guys, it's only a see you later and like my father said many times, we'll see you on the curves."

© Getty Images Shakira and her sons have a great relationship

Despite the challenges she's faced in recent years, Shakira has shown nothing but strength and resilience, something her fans – and more importantly, her sons – admire her for. Her bond with Milan and Sasha has been stronger than ever, with the three of them often spotted together at concerts, sporting events, and red carpet occasions. In February, they all attended the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Shakira won Best Latin Pop Album for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran", and her boys stole the show with their heartfelt reaction.

© Getty Images Shakira's sons are her biggest supporters

As soon as Shakira's name was announced, the brothers wrapped their arms around her in a tight embrace, and after she paid tribute to them in her acceptance speech, telling Milan and Sasha how "proud" she is of them, they blew her a kiss from their seats.