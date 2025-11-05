Watch: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter reacts to mom's arrest at Sabrina Carpenter concert

Nicole Kidman became the latest star "arrested" at a Sabrina Carpenter show on Tuesday, November 4, when the "Espresso" singer brought her Short n' Sweet Tour to the actress' hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. "You know what they say about Nashville, we come to this arena for magic, right?" the singer started, referencing Nicole's iconic AMC ad. "Speaking of magic, whoa!" she said, turning her attention to the Babygirl star, dressed in a red tee and jeans.

Nicole, 58, attended the show with her daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, telling Sabrina that her hometown is Nashville but she's originally from Australia. Sunday, now a teen model, shared her own perspective on the now-viral arrest (joining the leagues of recent celebrity arrests like Anne Hathaway and Drew Barrymore) before leading into a performance of "Juno."

© Instagram Sunday Rose Kidman Urban shared a screenshot of her text exchange with her mom before her "arrest"

She shared her own POV of the moment on her Instagram Stories (which you can watch in the video above) before also posting a screenshot of the text she received from her Oscar-winning mom before the big moment, in which she simply wrote: "Hi Baby, I'm heading down to be arrested.x," with the teen model writing beside it: "thanks mom and @sabrinacarpenter."

Nicole, who it was recently revealed had separated from her husband of nearly two decades, and father to Sunday and Faith, Keith Urban, posted the clip on her own Instagram page, writing: "Thank you @SabrinaCarpenter for arresting me! Call me when you move to #Nashville."