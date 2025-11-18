Neil Patrick Harris' daughter, 15, looks so grown-up for glamorous rare red carpet appearance

Neil Patrick Harris' daughter, Harper, made a very glamorous appearance at the Wicked: For Good premiere at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Monday. The 15-year-old looked so grown-up as she enjoyed a rare solo outing with her dad, David Burtka, leaving her twin brother, Gideon, and dad Neil at home. Harper looked beautiful in a green sequinned midi dress, which she paired with black heels and a black fur coat that hung off her shoulder.

Harper wore her blonde hair down in a bouncy blowout and accessorized with chunky earrings. Her complexion was enhanced by rosy cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and a rosy, matte lip. David, meanwhile, matched his daughter's glamour and wore an iridescent tuxedo jacket over a white shirt and black dress pants.

Harper and her brother Gideon, who both turned 15 in October, aren't often seen in the spotlight, but they do feature on their dads' social media accounts. Neil and David are unbelievably proud of their children, and they never shy away from singing their praises. On their 14th birthday last year, the HIMYM star posted a gushing tribute, writing: "Harper and Gideon turn 14 today. I have never been more proud of anything in my entire life, and I suspect I never will.

"My husband David and I marvel at their maturity, are wowed by their warmth, chuffed by their charm. We love them both unconditionally, and their hugs fill us with life. We don't say any of this to them, obvs, or they'd recoil or leverage it to their advantage. But they're not on Insta, so I'm free to speak honestly. They'll never find out. Happy Birthday, Harper and Gideon. You're both amazeballs."

The family lives in an incredible East Hampton estate, which they purchased for $5.5 million in 2017. It boasts four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a mudroom, a library, a wine cellar, a rooftop hot tub, a tennis court, a pool, a pool house, and 13.5 acres of land. Before relocating to East Hampton, Neil and David lived in Harlem for almost a decade after buying a stunning 8,000-square-foot townhouse for $3.6 million in 2013, a year before they married.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home features lots of wide-open spaces with enormous 12-foot ceilings and a surprising amount of private outdoor space. The couple raised their children there for the first nine years of their lives before they relocated. In 2023, they sold the property for $7.1 million after originally listing the house for $7.325 million.

Neil and David welcomed their twins in 2010 via surrogate, six years after they began dating. The duo first met while starring on Broadway, with Neil in Cabaret and David in Gypsy. They then got engaged in 2011, when the state of New York legalized same sex marriage, and said "I do" in 2014 in an intimate ceremony.